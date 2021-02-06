1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Looks Like a "Smokey and the Bandit" Race Car

Detroit products from the late 1970s aren't as desirable as those from the previous decade, but a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is probably on the Top 10 list of every muscle car fan. This one takes everything we love about that "fire chicken" and puts some race car spice on top.
This weekend's episode of Autotopia featured a 1977 model of the Firebird in black. Basically, it's the exact same configuration made famous by the movie Smokey and the Bandit, which is basically the Gumball 3000, but with more alcohol involved, plus Burton Reynolds' mustache, which is probably just as iconic as the Firebird logo. It was the second-highest earning film that year behind Star Wars, so quite a big deal.
Even in stock form, the Firebird looks cool, but modern esthetics dictate it needs more aero elements for the ultimate appeal. This has just that, from fender flares to an adjustable splitter and a plexiglass spoiler inspired by Nascar. It's not the most expensive-looking muscle car build, just something built by the owner for fun. Plus, this isn't just for show, as the beast is set up to go drag racing and lives its life one quarter-mile at a time.
Drag radials at the back and a bulge in the hood let you know something interesting is going on under there. And indeed we have a small-black Chevy V8 that's been re-built into a 383 (6.3-liter). Unless we're mistaken, this model should have had a 400ci V8 that had been de-tuned to 180 hp that year. So while the old block was bigger, it would have made less than half the power. Suspension, brakes and exhaust - they've all been upgraded. Between the engine change and the fact that it's running Nos, we're sure it's the type of build that will annoy some people.
Even in stock form, the Firebird looks cool, but modern esthetics dictate it needs more aero elements for the ultimate appeal. This has just that, from fender flares to an adjustable splitter and a plexiglass spoiler inspired by Nascar. It's not the most expensive-looking muscle car build, just something built by the owner for fun. Plus, this isn't just for show, as the beast is set up to go drag racing and lives its life one quarter-mile at a time.
Drag radials at the back and a bulge in the hood let you know something interesting is going on under there. And indeed we have a small-black Chevy V8 that's been re-built into a 383 (6.3-liter). Unless we're mistaken, this model should have had a 400ci V8 that had been de-tuned to 180 hp that year. So while the old block was bigger, it would have made less than half the power. Suspension, brakes and exhaust - they've all been upgraded. Between the engine change and the fact that it's running Nos, we're sure it's the type of build that will annoy some people.