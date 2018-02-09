Toyota 2019 TRD Pro Tundra, Tacoma and 4Runner Flaunt Snorkel and Suspension Kit

These things have lots of fans all over the country who love the factory-fitted suspension lifts. In fact, with the Ranger Raptor coming out, you could say that the small off-road truck is coming into its own this year.The thing that all the TRD Pro family have in common are the aluminum-bodied 2.5-inch TRD Fox Internal Bypass shocks. Of course, they're all tuned for the needs of each truck.Basically, these are normal-shaped shocks that are supposed to do the same job as external bypass tubes by using multiple bypass zones and high-temperature shock fluid.The Tacoma TRD Pro gets 1-inch wider tracks at both ends, paired to 16-inch wheels wrapped in P265/70R16 Goodyear Wrangler Kevlar All-Terrain tires. The truck features larger sway bars, a pimped out front skid plate and that exhaust everybody loves.Goodies also extend to the interior, with a Entune Premium JBL Audio, integrated navigation and custom TRD floor mats.However, the highlight for 2019 is a snorkel called the TRD Desert Air Intake, helping the 3.5-liter keep running under more difficult conditions.The Tundra also 18-inch BBS forged aluminum lightweight wheels wrapped in Michelin P275/65R18 all-terrain tires. It rides taller, has more LEDs and a hood scoop.The 4Runner TRD Pro has the least bypass zones out of all the custom suspension systems. But it still looks meaner than other versions thanks to wider tracks, a new roof rack, blacked-out grille and headlights with tinted trim.The 2019 TRD Pro series will be available in fall of 2018, and each vehicle will be offered in three colors that include Super White, Midnight Black Metallic or Voodoo Blue (a TRD Pro exclusive).