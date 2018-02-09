autoevolution
 

Toyota 2019 TRD Pro Tundra, Tacoma and 4Runner Flaunt Snorkel and Suspension Kit

9 Feb 2018, 21:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Chicago Auto Show hasn't got anything special this year, but there are lots of little debuts for people who love particular brands. Falling into that category is the 2019 TRD Pro lineup for the Toyota Tundra, Tacoma, and 4Runner.
27 photos
The custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lifThe custom Fox 2.5-inch shocks have up to 12 bypass zones, paired to TRD Pro-tuned springs that provide an additional 1 inch of front lif
These things have lots of fans all over the country who love the factory-fitted suspension lifts. In fact, with the Ranger Raptor coming out, you could say that the small off-road truck is coming into its own this year.

The thing that all the TRD Pro family have in common are the aluminum-bodied 2.5-inch TRD Fox Internal Bypass shocks. Of course, they're all tuned for the needs of each truck.

Basically, these are normal-shaped shocks that are supposed to do the same job as external bypass tubes by using multiple bypass zones and high-temperature shock fluid.

The Tacoma TRD Pro gets 1-inch wider tracks at both ends, paired to 16-inch wheels wrapped in P265/70R16 Goodyear Wrangler Kevlar All-Terrain tires. The truck features larger sway bars, a pimped out front skid plate and that exhaust everybody loves.

Goodies also extend to the interior, with a Entune Premium JBL Audio, integrated navigation and custom TRD floor mats.

However, the highlight for 2019 is a snorkel called the TRD Desert Air Intake, helping the 3.5-liter keep running under more difficult conditions.

The Tundra also 18-inch BBS forged aluminum lightweight wheels wrapped in Michelin P275/65R18 all-terrain tires. It rides taller, has more LEDs and a hood scoop.

The 4Runner TRD Pro has the least bypass zones out of all the custom suspension systems. But it still looks meaner than other versions thanks to wider tracks, a new roof rack, blacked-out grille and headlights with tinted trim.

The 2019 TRD Pro series will be available in fall of 2018, and each vehicle will be offered in three colors that include Super White, Midnight Black Metallic or Voodoo Blue (a TRD Pro exclusive).
TRD Pro toyota tacoma toyota 4runner Toyota Tundra
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA AvalonTOYOTA Avalon LargeTOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactAll TOYOTA models  