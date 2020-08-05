2023 Toyota Sequoia Rendered With Styling Updates

"Sequoia" is the best possible name for one of the longest-lived SUVs in America. The current generation is over 12 years old and in desperate need of a makeover. In preparation for that, we've got an interesting rendering to show you.
The Sequoia came out in 2000 (2001MY), the current and second-generation being launched in 2007. Despite the facelift in 2017, it's still nowhere near as fresh as its main rivals. The Russian website Kolesa has thus deemed it necessary to come up with a fresh style for the 2022 model year.
Now, this is in no way a reflection of the styling changes Toyota has planned. But we do like them. As with most slow-selling body-on-frame SUVs (think Nissan Armada), it feels more like a facelift than an all-new vehicle. New headlights and taillights have obviously been installed, while the bumpers have more character.
As a 3-row full-size vehicle, the Sequoia should be competing with the Chevy Suburban. However, its relationship with that SUV is similar to that between a Silverado truck and a Tundra. You immediately realize that Toyota is using a V8 powertrain that is reliable-enough to hit a million miles yet is lacking in the miles per gallon department.
If you take money out of the equation, a 2020 Sequoia TRD Pro is awesome. It's got that cool army green paint and an all-black trim package. under the hood is a 5.7-liter V8 with 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque. The exhaust sound has to be one of the best in the class, but is that combo worth $65,000? You tell us.
Honestly, this is a very profitable part of the SUV market, where people spend a lot of money on headrest embroidery and black badges. Toyota would love a new Sequoia but probably needs to start with the pickup and work from there.
Now, this is in no way a reflection of the styling changes Toyota has planned. But we do like them. As with most slow-selling body-on-frame SUVs (think Nissan Armada), it feels more like a facelift than an all-new vehicle. New headlights and taillights have obviously been installed, while the bumpers have more character.
As a 3-row full-size vehicle, the Sequoia should be competing with the Chevy Suburban. However, its relationship with that SUV is similar to that between a Silverado truck and a Tundra. You immediately realize that Toyota is using a V8 powertrain that is reliable-enough to hit a million miles yet is lacking in the miles per gallon department.
If you take money out of the equation, a 2020 Sequoia TRD Pro is awesome. It's got that cool army green paint and an all-black trim package. under the hood is a 5.7-liter V8 with 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque. The exhaust sound has to be one of the best in the class, but is that combo worth $65,000? You tell us.
Honestly, this is a very profitable part of the SUV market, where people spend a lot of money on headrest embroidery and black badges. Toyota would love a new Sequoia but probably needs to start with the pickup and work from there.