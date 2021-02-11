Chopped 1962 Ford F-100 Django Unchains 1,000 HP from a Cummins Engine

We’re not sure why, but there’s something about chopped and lowered pickup trucks that immediately stirs up all kinds of emotions. There are enough new such builds out there to constantly keep us on our toes, but from time to time we like to take a trip down memory lane and remember the ones that haunted us while we were a little younger.
As part of this February’s Truck Month here on autoevolution, we talked at length about machines that are no longer under the spotlight, but could easily steal the headlines should they be brought back.
The 1962 Ford Django is exactly such a build. It debuted back in 2015 at the Detroit Autorama, brought there by Utah-based Weaver Customs to go after the show’s Ridler award. It didn’t get, as that one went to Chip Foose’s 1965 Chevrolet Impala Imposter, but that doesn’t make it any lesser of a project.
It did win however the Best Radical Truck, Outstanding Full Radical Hand-Built Truck, Outstanding Engineered and Outstanding Interior awards, just to name a few.
So, what do we have here? We’re talking about a radically modified F-100, boasting a leaned back windshield, wider and higher fenders, a custom set of body parts (hood, front and rear fenders, grille, and cowl), and suicide doors that open onto a full leather interior.
The thing behaves perhaps even meaner than it looks. Under its hood sits a massive 5.9-liter Cummins diesel engine, running two BorgWarner turbos, a nitrous system, and a custom exhaust. It pumps out 1,000 hp and 1,950 ft/lbs of torque that need to be harnessed by a manual 47RH transmission.
One year after it was first shown, the Django went under the Barrett-Jackson hammer and was sold for $115,500. It was sold again, by the same auction house, in 2018, this time going for $117,700. Since that time, it disappeared from public view, probably going into a collection somewhere, waiting for the right moment to resurface.
