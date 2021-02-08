White and Pink 1966 Ford F-100 Was Built for a Wrestler, Makes Us Wonder Why

There are many tasteful upgrades one can easily perform on a Ford F-Series. After all, there’s a treasure trove of no fewer than fourteen generations to choose from. But every now and then, we also encounter that odd custom build that probably strived to stand out in a crowd, and ended up doing so for all the wrong reasons.
With the F-Series in continuous production since way back in 1958 and Ford's trucks ramping up the stakes with each passing iteration, no one is going to be surprised by the wide array of personalities displayed by some of the projects based on this model range.
We have seen people starting to get bored with the traditional Coyote swap and go for the LS alternative or even try and rewrite history with an F-100 conversion to Tesla EV power levels. Patina F-100 examples are also nothing new, so owners sometimes jump to the next level, making them perform ghost burnouts.
Likewise, literally making them wheeled eye candy or going for the casual sports-fan livery isn’t out of the ordinary, either. But it’s one thing to go for the standout in any crowd look, and it’s something else entirely when the owner misses the mark by a mile.
Basically, that’s exactly what happened here, in our opinion. Up for grabs from the Gateway Classic Cars dealer residing in the small City of O’Fallon, Illinois is a restomod 1966 Ford F-100 that looks ready to become a social media-driven Valentine’s Day joke among a group of friends. Sure, at $33k, it’s going to be an expensive one, but we all know that having that million subscribers isn’t an easy achievement these days.
Sure, there’s always the chance that we’re also missing the mark. Naturally, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so this white and pink 1966 Ford F-100 might even find a buyer who genuinely likes this odd exterior choice. So, with the colorful conundrum out of the way, let’s discuss some of the other highlights.
According to the description, this F-100 started its new lease on life as a full custom build, with the intention to reach show truck levels after the owner – allegedly a Texas wrestler – poured almost $100k into the project. Well, since the completed truck goes for just $33k, it’s pretty safe to assume it hasn’t reached its full potential just yet.
Anyways, the F-100 does have a few nice touches to show for itself, such as the coilover four-link wishbone suspension, 20-inch wheels, lowrider stance, Lokar auto transmission shifter, or the custom exhaust setup. Under the hood resides a 500ci (8.2-liter) V8 engine that was apparently sourced from a Cadillac... so at least it’s got some premium power to compensate for the odd looks.
