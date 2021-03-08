Dodge Challenger "Touring" Is a German-Flavored Muscle Car in Quick Rendering

At least to these eyes, the styling mix portrayed in the rendering that's now on your screens seems to work. Why is that, you ask? Well, even if the two components of the pixel portrait, namely the classic Dodge Challenger and the BMW 2000 Touring, come from different continents, they share an era, which can explain quite a lot.
Back in the 1960s and 1970s, when the said machines were born, carmakers had to leave behind the concepts that had kept them going after World War II. Since both of the brands we're discussing were looking to lure customers into showrooms with a more dramatic performance approach, the resulting designs had quite a few common aspects.
And it's interesting to track down the genes introduced by these classic vehicles when analyzing the DNA of current models, from the retro styling of the contemporary Challenger to the Hoffmeister kink, which was born with the help of the New Class family that helped BMW achieve the said transformation back in the day.
Now, as mentioned above, this pixel exercise, which was delivered by aptly named Instagram label carfrontswaps, brings a stable mix of early 1970s machines. However, in the quest to find a closer match, one might wish to swap the Bavarian model for another member of the New Class family, namely one belonging to the E9 coupe series.
These German two-doors were slightly smaller than the American two-door in question, although the main design difference came from their taller greenhouse.
Of course, the E9 series and the Challenger had completely different ways of delivering thrills. So, while the latter relied on the iconic V8 muscle, the first mixed a six-cylinder approach with motorsport-bred handling and lightweight assets, the kind that led to the birth of the legend that is the 3.0 CSL Batmobile.
In fact, here's a rendering that seems to bring the BMW E9 and classic American muscle cars together.
