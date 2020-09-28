Modern BMW 3.0 CS Looks Like a German Muscle Car

However, judging by the proportions, we're looking at a machine the size of the 6 Series here, which brings us to another delicate topic - while the fourth-generation of the model now comes in the form of the oddly-designed 6 Series Gran Turismo, the rest of the family has been retired, replaced by the second-generation 8 Series, whose impressive appearance unfortunately brings limited rear accommodation.
As confirmed by the various styling cues of this pixel effort, as well as by the tags of the Instagram posts showcasing the creation, this can be considered an ode to the E9 coupes the German carmaker produced between 1968 and 1975, which include the memorable 3.0 CS revived here, as well as its meaner brother, the iconic 3.0 CSL homologation special.
Truth be told, BMW has attempted to bring the latter under the spotlights back in 2015, thanks to the breathtaking 3.0 CSL Hommage Concept introduced at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
And while that wasn't the only eye-catching, retro-styled BMW concept of the previous decade, we see a totally different trend with some of the company's production models, as these continue to split opinions.
Returning to this rendering, the low roofline reminds us more of a muscle car, albeit only adding to the character of the imagination exercise.
As for the mind behind the pixels, this big coupe can be labeled as a weekend effort of Toyota designer (among others) Craig Kember, who often engages in such design adventures.
View this post on Instagram
This is my BMW coupe design. This is an homage design for an era of simplicity and purposeful design. After seeing the new M3 and M4 released this week, I felt like designing a BMW in the opposite direction. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #digitalart #digitaldrawing #automotivedaily #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawingcars #conceptartist #gamedesign #productsketch #idsketching #automotiveart #bmw #bmwdesign #bmwindividual #bmwcoupe #bmwm #sharknose #bmwclassic #bmw30csi #bmwe9 #germanclassiccars