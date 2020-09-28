autoevolution
Modern BMW 3.0 CS Looks Like a German Muscle Car

Earlier today, we gave the world an aftermarket reason to stop obsessing over the humongous kidney grille of the 2021 BMW M4. Well, the rendering we have here has the same purpose, showing us a modern Bavarian coupe with dominant retro styling influences.
The main principle behind this digital proposal is that, in the race for attention, BMW could play the retro design card in this fashion, rather than attempting to give us a modern version of the super-sized grille used by the 328 sportscar of the late 1930s.

However, judging by the proportions, we're looking at a machine the size of the 6 Series here, which brings us to another delicate topic - while the fourth-generation of the model now comes in the form of the oddly-designed 6 Series Gran Turismo, the rest of the family has been retired, replaced by the second-generation 8 Series, whose impressive appearance unfortunately brings limited rear accommodation.

As confirmed by the various styling cues of this pixel effort, as well as by the tags of the Instagram posts showcasing the creation, this can be considered an ode to the E9 coupes the German carmaker produced between 1968 and 1975, which include the memorable 3.0 CS revived here, as well as its meaner brother, the iconic 3.0 CSL homologation special.

Truth be told, BMW has attempted to bring the latter under the spotlights back in 2015, thanks to the breathtaking 3.0 CSL Hommage Concept introduced at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.

And while that wasn't the only eye-catching, retro-styled BMW concept of the previous decade, we see a totally different trend with some of the company's production models, as these continue to split opinions.

Returning to this rendering, the low roofline reminds us more of a muscle car, albeit only adding to the character of the imagination exercise.

As for the mind behind the pixels, this big coupe can be labeled as a weekend effort of Toyota designer (among others) Craig Kember, who often engages in such design adventures.

