Modern BMW 3.0 CS Looks Like a German Muscle Car

This is my BMW coupe design. This is an homage design for an era of simplicity and purposeful design. After seeing the new M3 and M4 released this week, I felt like designing a BMW in the opposite direction. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #digitalart #digitaldrawing #automotivedaily #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawingcars #conceptartist #gamedesign #productsketch #idsketching #automotiveart #bmw #bmwdesign #bmwindividual #bmwcoupe #bmwm #sharknose #bmwclassic #bmw30csi #bmwe9 #germanclassiccars

A post shared by Craig Kember (@kragyen) on Sep 27, 2020 at 10:55am PDT