German and Italian Design, BMW and 3T Cycling, Spawn a Gravel Worthy Bike

If you don’t know much about the bike world, anytime a company has the word cycling in its title, they usually do things on a different level. 3T Cycling has a heritage dating back 1961 as one of the leaders in lightweight cycling.
Their initial products were composed of aerospace grade aluminum, but nowadays the use of carbon fiber composites has become the main material. Their products are usually found under some of the best Tour-de France athletes.
But what do they have to do with BMW. Frankly not much. BMW probably just wanted to offer their customers a certain something something for their would-be customer. Maybe, it’s all about the marriage of two companies to spawn a beautiful child. And I must say this offspring gets a huge like from me.
S-Works e-bike.
This beauty includes design and function in accordance with 3T’s Explorer class, one of their most trusted lines of bikes. That triangular carbon fiber frame offers the perfect stability and angle necessary to tackle constant tremors that gravel roads are known for. And all this riding happens without a suspension, that’s if you don’t count the flexing the frame and fork do on their own. Carbon has dampening properties against vibrations, but you’re still going to feel the ride.
This seems more a bike made to give you a hard time, but in the most efficient way possible. Due to basically carbon everything, the bike is sure to be the least of your worries.
3T Torno Team crankset shows off the use of carbon fiber accompanied by Scada flat comfort pedals. A few other components are covered by our trusted Shimano works. Shift and brake levers are Shimano GRX. They operate a mechanical Shimano rear derailleur and Shimano 11-42T cassette which gives you eleven speeds to control your ride with.
You’ll find Fulcrum Racing 7 DB wheels ready for tubeless tires. Those tires are offered be Schwalbe G-One Speed Evo. This too is one of the most important aspects for bikes like these. Tires can make or break your ride, so if you ever think about changing them out, make sure you do your research. This holds true for any bike, from Platzhirsch to Cannondale.
So it would seem that BMW wasn’t just looking to put their name on something just for show. This sucker can really put out a wonderful performance.
