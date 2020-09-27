BMW M2 CS Racing Track Close-Ups Are the Perfect Way to Wrap the Weekend

Motorsport lovers had a busy couple of weekends, with the 24 hours races at Le Mans and Nurburgring taking the center stage. In both cases, BMW did not have much to show for and, to get our minds off of this reality, the Bavarians released new images of the M2 CS Racing.
The car, revealed about a year ago as the perfect and affordable car for “motorsport beginners” is ready for shipping to customer teams, and BMW thought it would be best to give us a closer look at the machine in its native environment, on the track. You can view the images in the gallery above as the perfect way to wrap up the race-packed weekend (remember, on Sunday we also have the Russian GP at the Sochi Autodrom).
Despite being an entry-level racer, the M2 CS Racing is not a car to be taken lightly. Based on the M2 CS also shown at the end of 2019, it packs the same 3.0-liters six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine. Boosted by the M TwinPower Turbo, the powerplant is linked to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and develops between 280 and 365 hp and 550 Nm of torque, depending on classification.
Since that might not be enough for some, the carmaker will also offer an upgrade that could bring the power levels up to 450 hp – when the car was introduced, this upgrade was still in development, and we’ve had no update on its status since.
The M2 CS in this guise is priced from 95,000 euros ($110,000). The car can be raced in the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring and the TC America, among others, but there is also a Permit B version planned for racing at the Nordschleife as part of the VLN.
“With the BMW M2 CS Racing, we are continuing the tradition of providing ambitious teams and drivers with an affordable gateway to racing – this time with a car that, with impressive performance data and the latest BMW Motorsport technology, meets all the requirements of a pedigree racing car, better than any previous entry-level model before it,” said motorsport director Jens Marquardt at the time of the machine’s introduction.
