This 1968 Pontiac Firebird 350 Has Been Run Into the Ground

As anybody who knows a thing or two about classic muscle cars will tell you, this part of the automotive realm is flooded with sad stories of in-limbo machines. You know, beasts that were once mighty and are currently rotting away, with their owners holding on to the dream of a potential build while only allowing the state of the vehicles to get worse instead of storing them in proper conditions. Case in point with the Pontiac Firebird we have here.

5 photos