This 1968 Pontiac Firebird 350 Has Been Run Into the Ground

As anybody who knows a thing or two about classic muscle cars will tell you, this part of the automotive realm is flooded with sad stories of in-limbo machines. You know, beasts that were once mighty and are currently rotting away, with their owners holding on to the dream of a potential build while only allowing the state of the vehicles to get worse instead of storing them in proper conditions. Case in point with the Pontiac Firebird we have here.
This is a 1968 example of the Poncho, which was apparently discovered last year by an aficionado named Matt Kurek, who took the story of the machine to Instagram; as stated by the description of this account, the enthusiast is a vintage cars and parts dealer based in South Jersey.
The Firebird, which was discovered sitting at a business in the said part of the country, packs a 350 V8 mated to an automatic tranny. Actually, the displacement of the engine sits at 355 c.i. (5.8 liters), and it produces 265 hp when fitted with a two-barrel carburetor or 320 horses for the HO version featuring goodies such as a performance camshaft.
As you can see in the images published by the enthusiasts, the Pontiac is covered in debris, with a large section of its front end now being buried; judging by the cone resting on the hood, the area where the vehicle is located could be covered in asphalt millings.
This is a Firebird Convertible, but the power top has certainly seen better days, now exposing the once-white interior to the elements. In fact, there even seems to be moss on top of the front seats. Speaking of the cabin, other factory features of the vehicle include power windows and rally gauges.
Now, as the dealer explains in the Instagram post below, he attempted to purchase the vehicle, but it seems that it's not for sale. Browsing through the comments section of the post, which is filled by enthusiasts shocked by how the car is kept, we came across a further explanation from Kurek. It appears that he spoke to a woman about the Pontiac, who told him the vehicle belongs to her father in law.
Well, if the pair of boats sitting close to the Firebird tells us anything, it's difficult to imagine a bright future for this Pontiac.
