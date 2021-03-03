Five Reasons Why the Bugatti Divo Is Almost Twice as Expensive as the Chiron

Built as a more exclusive, track-oriented version of the Chiron, the Divo is one of the French luxury carmaker’s most innovative creations. But is it so mind-blowingly superior to demand almost $6 million?
Launched in 2018 at the Monterey Car Week, the Divo embodies luxury and performance and takes coachbuilding to another level.
The hypercar is based on the Chiron but has several modifications to make it more agile on the track. Its design is based on the Vision Grand Turismo concept, which was unveiled at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Like the Chiron, the car gets its name from one of Bugatti’s emblematic racing drivers. Albert Divo was a Parisian driver with Italian roots born in 1895. He made a name for himself by winning the famous Targa Florio race twice, driving a Bugatti Type 35 B in 1928 and a Type 35 C in 1929.
W16 engine that produces 1,479 hp at 6,700 rpm and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 6,000 rpm.
Although you would expect otherwise, it is the same powerplant used by the Chiron, and it produces the same amount of power. However, the Divo is lighter and more aerodynamically efficient, which results in better overall performance. It’s 77 pounds (35 kg) lighter
Since it’s a track-focused hypercar, the Divo was developed with weight-saving in mind. It has fixed front diffuser flaps, a carbon-fiber intercooler cover, lighter wheels, a lighter sound system, carbon fiber wipes, and less insulation, resulting in an overall weight of just 4,398 lbs (1,995 kg). It produces 198 pounds (90 kg) more downforce
For mid-blowing track performance, the design team didn’t just make it lighter but also exponentially increased its aerodynamic efficiency.
Located in the southern region of Apulia, Italy, the track built in 1975 is owned by Porsche Engineering since 2012 and has become one of the main test locations for VW Group’s fastest vehicles.
According to Bugatti, the Divo can go around it 8 seconds faster than the Chiron, mainly due to its superior aerodynamics. It delivers better lateral acceleration
Although it sprints from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.4 seconds, just like the Chiron, the Divo has a lower top speed of 236 mph (380 kph) which was electronically limited in order to protect the integrity of the tires, which are subjected to far more pressure.
Built as the Veyron's successor, the Chiron is scheduled to be built in a limited number of units that will not exceed 500, according to the carmaker.
However, the track-oriented Divo is much more exclusive, with only 40 units coming out of Molsheim, all of which were sold before the car’s official unveiling back in 2018.
Although a unique work of automotive art, it’s hard to claim that the price difference is worth it, considering that the Divo is not far more superior than the Chiron in terms of performance.
Those who bought one didn’t do so with performance in mind but because it’s an ultra-exclusive automotive trophy that will definitely increase in value over time.
The hypercar is based on the Chiron but has several modifications to make it more agile on the track. Its design is based on the Vision Grand Turismo concept, which was unveiled at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Like the Chiron, the car gets its name from one of Bugatti’s emblematic racing drivers. Albert Divo was a Parisian driver with Italian roots born in 1895. He made a name for himself by winning the famous Targa Florio race twice, driving a Bugatti Type 35 B in 1928 and a Type 35 C in 1929.
W16 engine that produces 1,479 hp at 6,700 rpm and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 6,000 rpm.
Although you would expect otherwise, it is the same powerplant used by the Chiron, and it produces the same amount of power. However, the Divo is lighter and more aerodynamically efficient, which results in better overall performance. It’s 77 pounds (35 kg) lighter
Since it’s a track-focused hypercar, the Divo was developed with weight-saving in mind. It has fixed front diffuser flaps, a carbon-fiber intercooler cover, lighter wheels, a lighter sound system, carbon fiber wipes, and less insulation, resulting in an overall weight of just 4,398 lbs (1,995 kg). It produces 198 pounds (90 kg) more downforce
For mid-blowing track performance, the design team didn’t just make it lighter but also exponentially increased its aerodynamic efficiency.
Located in the southern region of Apulia, Italy, the track built in 1975 is owned by Porsche Engineering since 2012 and has become one of the main test locations for VW Group’s fastest vehicles.
According to Bugatti, the Divo can go around it 8 seconds faster than the Chiron, mainly due to its superior aerodynamics. It delivers better lateral acceleration
Although it sprints from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.4 seconds, just like the Chiron, the Divo has a lower top speed of 236 mph (380 kph) which was electronically limited in order to protect the integrity of the tires, which are subjected to far more pressure.
Built as the Veyron's successor, the Chiron is scheduled to be built in a limited number of units that will not exceed 500, according to the carmaker.
However, the track-oriented Divo is much more exclusive, with only 40 units coming out of Molsheim, all of which were sold before the car’s official unveiling back in 2018.
Although a unique work of automotive art, it’s hard to claim that the price difference is worth it, considering that the Divo is not far more superior than the Chiron in terms of performance.
Those who bought one didn’t do so with performance in mind but because it’s an ultra-exclusive automotive trophy that will definitely increase in value over time.