Baby Jeep Wrangler Looks Like a Tiny Off-Roader in Quick Rendering

Now that we've gotten used to the idea of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA Peugeot Citroen merging into Stellantis, the time has come to zoom in on how the shift reflects into the portfolio of the company's over a dozen brands. For now, we'll zoom in on Jeep, which is expected to introduce a new compact model next year.
Halfway through the previous decade, Jeep let it slip that it was considering a new baby model, which was expected to slot below the Renegade. Well, with the crossover and SUV market having gained more traction since and the Stellantis deal providing fresh resources, it didn't come as a surprise when recent reports talked about the baby Jeep being set to arrive in 2022.
However, as the Renegade is expected to be retired around that time, we could talk about a replacement or a new generation rather than the scheme mentioned above.
Sure, enthusiasts are rooting for an approach that would deliver rugged terrain abilities, but it's too early to tell. However, given the brand in question, the newcomer should pack certain abilities for those wishing to get off the beaten path, at least in some trim levels.
Meanwhile, the independent rendering before us portrays the newcomer as a baby Wrangler. The work shows a compact proposal that looks like it could easily handle scenarios ranging from tackling trails to dealing with the ever-busier urban traffic.
There's plenty of Jeep DNA here, from the iconic seven-slot grille and the round headlights to the meaty wheel and tire package. Then we have the muscular front and rear fenders, with the latter flowing into the upper side of the vehicle in a way that inspires ruggedness.
Designer Cipriani Augusto, who came up with this spare-time effort, used a minimalist approach, whether we're talking about the big picture or zooming in on details ranging from the exoskeleton-style front brace to the bumpers.
It's worth mentioning that the aficionado's resume includes working for FCA in Italy, as well as serving Honda's German arm, among others.
