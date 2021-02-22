This Place Making Bugatti Chirons Out of Scrap Metal Will Blow You Away

Supercars are works of art, and that is a fact. Whether we’re talking exterior or interior design, and performance, they stand out for striving for perfection – and, more often than not, attaining it. The Bugatti Chiron is a good example of this quest for automotive perfection and, at nearly $3 million, it comes with a price to match.
Supercar replicas rarely get the same amount of attention as the real thing, and for a very good reason: unless you have incredible levels of skill, replication perfection is a tough job. Replica-making is not for the faint of heart, unless they get into it for the LOLs, like this Aussie did with his Cybertruck replica.
makes supercar replicas out of cardboard or fiberglass and composite glue. Their latest, a Ferrari 499 GTB, is powered by the engine from a water pump and cost just $1,000 to make entirely by hand, but even so, it’s a testament to what can be achieved with lots of dedication, talent and drive.
But even that piece pales by comparison to what you can find in Thailand. Two hours from Bangkok is a place called the Scrap Metal Art Thailand museum, which is a workshop plus museum that displays the work of talented artists from all over the country. These days, we’re used to hyperbole as a common means to draw attention, but there’s no exaggerating the merits of these artists.
At the end of last year, CB Media’s Chad traveled to Thailand to check out the most unique Bugatti Chiron in the world and, for whatever reason, his video is just now going viral. You will find it at the bottom of the page – every second of its 9-minute length is worthy of your attention.
Scrap Metal Art Thailand was founded in 2012 and, since then, it’s been shipping art pieces to over 40 countries, including to royals in UAE and Kuwait. As Chad says, art pieces made here sell for anything between $3,000 for a life-size one and $30,000 for the giant ones – think of a giant statue of Bumblebee or any other Transformer you fancy, or a mammoth.
Also here, they make incredible supercar and superbike replicas. You can see the Chiron in question in the video, starting at the 5-minute mark: made of still-identifiable pieces of scrap metal and car parts, it stands out for the electric blue color and incredible attention to detail (which even includes a fake engine). Its doors don’t open and, needless to say, it’s not drivable, but even so, it looks almost real. Chad learned that it’d been commissioned by a Swedish gentleman and that it was days from being shipped to its next home.
Right next to it, Chad found a second Chiron, this time done in a more Mad Max-inspired fashion. This one has opening doors, real car seats and a metal dashboard, bearing a very decided worn look that would perfectly suit a post-apocalyptic universe. This one, too, is life-size.
For instance, they also have a Lamborghini Veneno replica called #6 because it is the 6th in the world, and a very convincing Jeep Wrangler Rubicon replica that combines the lacework style with an all-metal interior and actual wheels.
If cars are not your thing, they also do superbikes, Harleys and several variations of Ghost Rider, in addition to Transformers, superheroes (Spiderman, Thor, Iron Man, the likes), Predators, Aliens, and everything else you could think of, from lions to raging bulls.
