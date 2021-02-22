Massive ICEing Is This Tesla Model X Finding Entire Supercharger Station Blocked

When the owner of an internal combustion engine (ICE) car parks his or her vehicle in front of a charging station reserved exclusively for electric vehicles, that’s called ICEing. Sometimes it’s done out of spite, other times out of pure ignorance and occasionally for laughs.
It sucks every time, regardless of why it’s happening.
But few other EV owners must have felt the disbelief and frustration of this Tesla Model X owner from Alberta, Canada, who pulled into a one charging station to find all the spots blocked. Every. Single. One. Of. Them.
Anshuman Chhabra was in Canmore in Alberta, Canada, when he realized he needed to plug in. He pulled into the Supercharger station and, to his shock, found ever charging spot blocked by ICE vehicles. Obviously, heading elsewhere was not an option, as neither way trying to see if he could make it to wherever he was heading, so he had to wait until one of the spots cleared. Then too, it happened because one of the ICE owners left and not because they had realized their mistake.
Upset, the Model X owner took to Twitter to lament this all-too-frequent type of incident (hat tip to Teslarati). Other EV owners responded to him in a supportive manner, some even sharing similar stories, but there were also some types who lashed out against what they called the “entitlement” of Tesla owners to presume they could dispose of parking space whenever they wanted and that no one else had this right.
The bottom line, though, is that ICEing is wrong. That’s not free parking space, that’s a charging station which, as its name implies, is reserved for charging electric vehicles. Parking an ICE vehicle there is the equivalent to having an EV parked and blocking the pump at a gas station. Which, by the way, was done en masse as a form of protest a while back. The ICE owners did not care for it.
Parking violations as all charging spots were blocked at the #Tesla supercharger at @TownofCanmore. No spot for Tesla EVs to charge. Had to wait 30 mins before could find a charging spot. Action needed: @RCMPAlberta @DriveTeslaca pic.twitter.com/sSS0JdTK4Y— Anshuman Chhabra (@anshumanchhabra) February 18, 2021