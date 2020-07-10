Peak EV: Lamborghini Parked at Charging Station Gets Busted by Cop on e-Bike

5 You’re Not Supposed to Wear Deodorant on Public Transport in Germany

Despite clear rules and very basic common sense, ICEing is still a thing: drivers of ICE cars still park in spots reserved for EVs because they also double as charging stations. In Germany, something like this simply doesn’t fly. 33 photos



Call this peak EV , revenge of the EVs or a sign of the future: here is a



The irony is that the bust was done by a Frankfurt policeman on an e-bike, so the caption to the original photo came with a very tongue-in-cheek “Greetings from the Bike Police, FFM (Frankfurt am Main).” Somehow, we have a feeling the owner of the Lambo didn’t appreciate the irony upon his return.



After being posted to reddit, the photo spanned a series of assorted jokes, from those along the lines of “not sure this is what ‘green car’ means” to cracks about the Lambo owner who thought he could just park his car wherever he wanted, preferably without having to pay for a longer stay.



All jokes aside, Germany is still very much a car-country, but efforts are being constantly made to both improve bike infrastructure and boost adoption of EVs. At the same time, German intolerance for law-breaking is somewhat legendary, so it’s of no surprise that authorities would immediately resort to towing an ICE car that blocks a charging station.



#Falschparker jetzt in trockenen Tüchern.

Grüße

die #Fahrradstaffel pic.twitter.com/FTgGb9UY7b — Polizei Frankfurt (@Polizei_Ffm) July 8, 2020 A recent Twitter post by the Frankfurt Police has gone viral after someone took the photo it came with and uploaded it to reddit. It shows what exactly should – and does, in Germany – happen to drivers who ICE , but it also delivers a heavy dose of irony and endless possibilities for assorted jokes.