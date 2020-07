Peak EV: Lamborghini Parked at Charging Station Gets Busted by Cop on e-Bike

EV

A recent Twitter post by the Frankfurt Police has gone viral after someone took the photo it came with and uploaded it to reddit. It shows what exactly should – and does, in Germany – happen to drivers who ICE , but it also delivers a heavy dose of irony and endless possibilities for assorted jokes.Call this peak, revenge of the EVs or a sign of the future: here is a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder in the most vibrant shade of Verde Selvans (bright neon green for us, regular folks) being towed after blocking a charging station.The irony is that the bust was done by a Frankfurt policeman on an e-bike, so the caption to the original photo came with a very tongue-in-cheek “Greetings from the Bike Police, FFM (Frankfurt am Main).” Somehow, we have a feeling the owner of the Lambo didn’t appreciate the irony upon his return.After being posted to reddit, the photo spanned a series of assorted jokes, from those along the lines of “not sure this is what ‘green car’ means” to cracks about the Lambo owner who thought he could just park his car wherever he wanted, preferably without having to pay for a longer stay.All jokes aside, Germany is still very much a car-country, but efforts are being constantly made to both improve bike infrastructure and boost adoption of EVs. At the same time, German intolerance for law-breaking is somewhat legendary, so it’s of no surprise that authorities would immediately resort to towing ancar that blocks a charging station.