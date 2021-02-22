1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Sitting for Too Long Is Enough to Make a Grown Man Cry

Project cars obviously don’t come in their best condition, and if you’ve been keeping an eye on our barn find coverage lately, you probably noticed we often highlight cars that aren’t necessarily in tip-top shape but which with the right improvements can end up becoming genuine head turners.
Every once in a while, however, we come across rust buckets that look like a nightmare to restore, and this Chevelle right here shows exactly what we mean.
A few clicks in the photo gallery in this article are enough to understand this Chevelle has clearly seen better days and the conditions it’s been forced to deal with in the last few decades haven’t necessarily been exactly the most appropriate ones.
The 1966 model is part of the first-generation Chevelle, and it actually introduced several improvements, including a new grille, curved side windows, and redesigned bumpers. But of course, none of these details still matter given the current condition of the car, though the simple fact the 1966 Chevelle was the first major overhaul of this model could convince some people to give it a second chance.
The amount of rust on this Chevelle is overwhelming and there are plenty of parts missing, so it’s a genuine rust bucket that’ll be a challenge not only to restore but to actually get back on its wheels.
The only good thing about it is what’s hiding under the hood, as this Chevelle still sports a 327 engine. Of course, it doesn’t run, and the Craigslist seller doesn’t provide too many specifics on it, so we don’t know exactly if it can be fixed or even if it turns by hand.
Unsurprisingly, this rust bucket is quite cheap, as it’s being sold by the current owner without a title but with the original VIN tag for $1,900. Some trades are also accepted, and you can inspect the car live in Springfield.
A few clicks in the photo gallery in this article are enough to understand this Chevelle has clearly seen better days and the conditions it’s been forced to deal with in the last few decades haven’t necessarily been exactly the most appropriate ones.
The 1966 model is part of the first-generation Chevelle, and it actually introduced several improvements, including a new grille, curved side windows, and redesigned bumpers. But of course, none of these details still matter given the current condition of the car, though the simple fact the 1966 Chevelle was the first major overhaul of this model could convince some people to give it a second chance.
The amount of rust on this Chevelle is overwhelming and there are plenty of parts missing, so it’s a genuine rust bucket that’ll be a challenge not only to restore but to actually get back on its wheels.
The only good thing about it is what’s hiding under the hood, as this Chevelle still sports a 327 engine. Of course, it doesn’t run, and the Craigslist seller doesn’t provide too many specifics on it, so we don’t know exactly if it can be fixed or even if it turns by hand.
Unsurprisingly, this rust bucket is quite cheap, as it’s being sold by the current owner without a title but with the original VIN tag for $1,900. Some trades are also accepted, and you can inspect the car live in Springfield.