Winnebago Tries Its Hand at Expedition Vehicles With the New EKKO

4 This Rare 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Isn’t the Original American You Think It Is

3 Unrestored 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Hides Something Original Under the Hood

2 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Hides Something Totally Unexpected Under the Hood

More on this:

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Parked for 25 Years Flexes Original Muscle

The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is part of the third-generation lineup, and it was available with a wide array of engines, including two straight-six units and several V8s. 13 photos



And the one you’re looking at here is one of them, as it comes with the original 396 under the hood and paired with an automatic transmission.



This is the good news. The bad news is this



However, it’s definitely a solid candidate for a full treatment, as it appears to tick all the boxes, at least at the first glance. The matching-numbers 396 engine is all original, most of the parts are still there (with the exception of the right side fender), and the doors and the hood are in good shape.



According to the eBay auction where seller



So at a quick look, this is an all-original Chevelle SS equipped with a numbers-matching 396 engine, average mileage, 99 percent complete, and in a condition that still allows for a thorough restoration.



How much are all these worth? That’s up to the Internet to decide, but the bidding wars start at $5,550 as part of a no-reserve auction. The car can be inspected in person in North Carolina if you want to make sure everything is accurate before buying. Just as its name suggests, the Super Sport, now referred to as SS396, came with a 396 engine, and it’s believed Chevrolet built close to 60,500 sport coupe models and over 2,280 convertibles.And the one you’re looking at here is one of them, as it comes with the original 396 under the hood and paired with an automatic transmission.This is the good news. The bad news is this Chevelle SS has been parked for over 25 years, so it goes without saying it’s not necessarily in its best shape. As you can easily see in the photos here, the Chevelle requires a full restoration, as the rust has obviously taken its toll on this car.However, it’s definitely a solid candidate for a full treatment, as it appears to tick all the boxes, at least at the first glance. The matching-numbers 396 engine is all original, most of the parts are still there (with the exception of the right side fender), and the doors and the hood are in good shape.According to the eBay auction where seller dealsforyou1485 is trying to find a new owner for the car, the odometer indicates 84,500 miles (135,989.57 kilometers), and of course, they’re all believed to be original too.So at a quick look, this is an all-original Chevelle SS equipped with a numbers-matching 396 engine, average mileage, 99 percent complete, and in a condition that still allows for a thorough restoration.How much are all these worth? That’s up to the Internet to decide, but the bidding wars start at $5,550 as part of a no-reserve auction. The car can be inspected in person in North Carolina if you want to make sure everything is accurate before buying.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.