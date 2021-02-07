Unrestored 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Hides Something Original Under the Hood

NASA Gives $93 Million to Private Company for Moon Mission

1978 witnessed the introduction of the second-generation Chevrolet Chevelle, and just like before, the car was offered in a wide range of body styles, including sedan, coupe, and convertible. 18 photos



The Chevelle you’re looking at here, however, is a ’68 example powered by a 307ci (5.0-liter) engine, and the best of all is that it’s the original engine



The engine isn’t the only original part coming on this Chevelle, and there’s more good news in this regard. The air conditioning system, the power steering, and the power brakes are all there, all original, all working. eBay seller



As far as the condition of the body goes, it’s pretty clear it has seen better days. Most of the paint is original, with the exception of the front fenders, and as you easily observe in the photo gallery, there’s also some rust the buyer will have to deal with. On the other hand, the underside looks pretty good, so overall, it’s a solid Chevelle that shouldn’t be a nightmare to restore.



The interior looks pretty good too, and while thorough cleaning and some fixes are required, what you need to do know is that everything is still there. So yes, this Chevelle does tick nearly all the boxes if what you’re looking for is an unmolested car for a restoration.



The odometer indicates 91,000 miles (146,450.30 kilometers), and of course, they’re all original.



