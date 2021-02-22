4 Lexus Teases EV Concept Car Again, Claims 2020 Sales Performance Was Not So Bad

One-Owner 2006 Lexus LX 470 With 18,400 Miles Is Understatedly Cool

Produced from 1998 to 2007, the second-generation LX differs from the Land Cruiser in very few areas. A little more luxurious than its Toyota-branded counterpart, the body-on-frame Lexus SUV was awarded many titles over the years, including “most reliable luxury SUV” by J.D. Power. 45 photos



Offered on



Adjusted for inflation, that’s $90,470 in today’s money. For reference, a



Currently sitting at $37,000 after 19 bids, the late-production J100 shows no accidents or mileage discrepancies in the AutoCheck history report. The selling dealer has also prepared the LX 470 for sale by changing the 12-volt battery, oil, filter, transmission, and differential fluids in February 2021.



The two-speed transfer case and five-speed automatic transmission are joined by the 2UZ-FE engine, which is one of the most reliable V8s ever produced by Toyota. From 4.7 liters of displacement, the free-breathing motor develops 275 horsepower and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) of torque. Chassis number JTJHT00W964018767 is a 2006 model with less than 18,400 miles (29,612 kilometers) and not much wear to speak of. Devoid of any off-road scars, even the undercarriage looks really good for a 15-year-old utility vehicle with a few stone chips up front and creases on the driver’s seat.Offered on Cars & Bids with two keys, the valet key, original owner’s manual, OEM carpets and floor mats, wheel locks, cargo mat and net, this J100-series LX 470 was purchased from the original owner in November 2020. Reportedly garaged for most of its life, the one-owner luxobarge had its rear bumper repainted in December 2020 due to paint wear. The sale includes the original window sticker, which lists a total price of $69,722.Adjusted for inflation, that’s $90,470 in today’s money. For reference, a brand-new LX for the 2021 model year will set you back $86,730 excluding destination charge and optional extras. The window sticker lists the low-mileage survivor with city and highway ratings of 13 and 17 miles to the gallon (18.1 and 13.8 liters per 100 kilometers). In other words, it’s more frugal than the outgoing LX (12 and 16 mpg or 19.6 and 14.7 l/100 km).Currently sitting at $37,000 after 19 bids, the late-production J100 shows no accidents or mileage discrepancies in the AutoCheck history report. The selling dealer has also prepared the LX 470 for sale by changing the 12-volt battery, oil, filter, transmission, and differential fluids in February 2021.The two-speed transfer case and five-speed automatic transmission are joined by the 2UZ-FE engine, which is one of the most reliable V8s ever produced by Toyota. From 4.7 liters of displacement, the free-breathing motor develops 275 horsepower and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) of torque.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.