1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Hides Something Totally Unexpected Under the Hood

The ’69 Chevelle was part of the second-generation series, available for MY 1968 to 1972 and offered with a wide range of engines, including two straight-six units and a total of eight different V8s. The top was the 454 (7.4-liter) big-block that debuted in 1970 on the SS. 15 photos



Power now comes from an LS1 5.7-liter Corvette engine, as a previous owner performed a restomod that’s certainly worth checking out. The LS1 is mated to a new 4L60E automatic transmission, and we’re being told the car “is a driver,” so we’re guessing the powertrain is working just the way it should.



There are several other mechanical upgrades on this Chevelle, and eBay seller



The interior, on the other hand, is nearly 100 percent stock, though it has received a Lecarra steering wheel, a new vintage air conditioning, and a new carpet.



When it comes to things that need to be fixed, let’s set things straight: this Chevelle isn’t a show car, and it’s not even supposed to be one. It comes without any rust, that’s true, but on the other hand, there still are a few chips and scratches that need to be dealt with if what you’re interested in is a tip-top shape Chevelle.



