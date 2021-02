1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Hides Something Totally Unexpected Under the Hood

The Chevelle that we have here, however, isn’t an SS (despite having the emblems) but still comes with a hefty engine under the hood, though it’s something more surprising than the original 454.Power now comes from an LS1 5.7-liter Corvette engine, as a previous owner performed a restomod that’s certainly worth checking out. The LS1 is mated to a new 4L60E automatic transmission, and we’re being told the car “is a driver,” so we’re guessing the powertrain is working just the way it should.There are several other mechanical upgrades on this Chevelle, and eBay seller msdeltatrader says a new E-level electronic air suspension has also been installed, alongside tubular front upper and lower control arms.The interior, on the other hand, is nearly 100 percent stock, though it has received a Lecarra steering wheel, a new vintage air conditioning, and a new carpet.When it comes to things that need to be fixed, let’s set things straight: this Chevelle isn’t a show car, and it’s not even supposed to be one. It comes without any rust, that’s true, but on the other hand, there still are a few chips and scratches that need to be dealt with if what you’re interested in is a tip-top shape Chevelle.All of the above, however, have made this Chevrolet quite an Internet sensation, with nearly 40 bids already received as part of the no-reserve eBay auction. The highest at the time of writing is $40,000, and with 4 days still left until the digital fight comes to an end, there’s a good chance this Chevelle ends up selling for a lot more if the high interest in the car is maintained.