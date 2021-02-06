Relive the Glory Days of Le Mans With This 1958 Aston Martin DBR2 Recreation

Introduced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1957, the DBR2 numbers only two examples of the breed. Even though it didn’t enjoy the success of the DBR1 on which it’s based, the open-top sports racing car is very desirable because of its rarity, prompting small companies to come up with replicas.
But chassis number TAD 645 isn’t your typical replica. The selling vendor – Fantasy Junction – refers to the vehicle as a recreation thanks to a three-year reconstruction headed by Team Surtees constructor Bob Egginton. What’s more, the DBR2 received the blessing of Aston Martin Works head Kingsley Riding-Felce as well as authentic components to ensure period correctness.
“Upon completion, the car received FIA papers in September 2000 and participated in the 2001 Goodwood Revival.” Imported to the United States in 2003, the DBR2 is titled as a 1958 Aston Martin for road use with a horn, speedometer, and all that jazz. The straight-six engine, which is reportedly sourced from a DB5, runs perfectly fine on pump gas according to the seller.
Connected to a Tremec five-speed manual transmission with a custom-made bellhousing, the DBR2 further boasts a pressure plate from McLeod Racing, a hydraulic clutch, and a Girling master cylinder. A one-piece prop shaft with two universal joints splined into the stick shift delivers the goodies to the rear end, which features a Ford Cosworth limited-slip differential.
Hand-crafted from alloy, the body shell captures the British automaker’s motorsport heritage with Sage Green paintwork and Bright Yellow for the grille opening. There may be signs of use and a couple of chips on the front fascia, but when you think about it, patina makes a classic racecar better.
In addition to what you see in the photo gallery, the sale includes a two-piece Lexan windscreen that’s an idea taller than the current screen. As for the asking price, Fantasy Junction lists the vehicle at $379,500.
