Explorer Megayacht From Gill Schmid Has Room Even for Your Ferrari

5 Art Is When You Cover a 1983 Volkswagen Golf In Popcorn

4 Dumb and Dumber Get Cocky over Nothing Nearly Causing a Crash

3 Dumb and Dumber Audi RS6 Has Fur Wrap and Tongue

2 Dumb and Dumber Scooter Is Up For Grabs

More on this:

(Not Actual) Mutt Cutts Van From Dumb and Dumber is Perfect For Your Uber Job

Released exactly a quarter of a century ago, 1994's Dumber and Dumber pretty much launched the careers of the Farrelly brothers and transformed Jim Carrey into a household Hollywood name in screwball comedies during the '90s. 6 photos



Over the years, the shaggy van has become a Dumb and Dumber character on its own despite its rather short screen time. It was even exchanged for what looked like a modified Doodle Bug scooter pretty early in the movie.



That said, various replicas of the Mutt Cutts van have been recreated numerous times by fans of the movie, and one of those replicas is about to go on sale in January as part of the



Just like the original movie car, the soon-to-be-auctioned furry van is based on a Ford Econoline, albeit its builder chose a more modern 2003 fully-loaded E-Series as a base for the conversion.



To be auctioned with no reserve, the Mutt Cutts replica van even comes with a minibike that looks identical to the one they exchanged the van for in the movie. Thrown in are a bunch of other movie prop replicas, including a money briefcase, helmet and goggles, and even Petey the parrot.



The interior is fitted with fur seats, air conditioning and a flatscreen TV that plays Dumb and Dumber, while power comes from a Ford Triton V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.



Sadly, a CARFAX report shows that the vehicle was declared a total loss by an insurance company following a collision in 2016. Judging by the photos the car is now in full working order so it's possible that the van was revamped to look like the Dumb and Dumber car after the incident. Spawning a couple of sequels and even an animated TV series, the film tells the story of a couple of dorky but dumb friends who orchestrate a cross-country trip that initially starts by driving a Ford E-Series van designed to look like an oversized dog.Over the years, the shaggy van has become a Dumb and Dumber character on its own despite its rather short screen time. It was even exchanged for what looked like a modified Doodle Bug scooter pretty early in the movie.That said, various replicas of the Mutt Cutts van have been recreated numerous times by fans of the movie, and one of those replicas is about to go on sale in January as part of the Barrett-Jackson 2020 Scottsdale Auction Just like the original movie car, the soon-to-be-auctioned furry van is based on a Ford Econoline, albeit its builder chose a more modern 2003 fully-loaded E-Series as a base for the conversion.To be auctioned with no reserve, the Mutt Cutts replica van even comes with a minibike that looks identical to the one they exchanged the van for in the movie. Thrown in are a bunch of other movie prop replicas, including a money briefcase, helmet and goggles, and even Petey the parrot.The interior is fitted with fur seats, air conditioning and a flatscreen TV that plays Dumb and Dumber, while power comes from a Ford Triton V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.Sadly, a CARFAX report shows that the vehicle was declared a total loss by an insurance company following a collision in 2016. Judging by the photos the car is now in full working order so it's possible that the van was revamped to look like the Dumb and Dumber car after the incident.