Bugatti Chiron Exoskeleton Off-Roader Imagined With Suspension Lift and Widebody

Believe it or not, but off-road supercars are becoming a thing. In the search for views and notoriety, YouTubers have lifted a number of Lamborghinis, which are known for their AWD traction. But how about something a whole lot more expensive - an off-road Bugatti Chiron.
The idea seems completely absurd, and we're not going to justify it by saying every exotic car company has SUVs on the brain. No, even though Bugatti was rumored to make its own high-rider, this lifted Chiron is something else. It's more in line with record-breaking attempts, and we know this French company loves to be featured by Guinness.
Of course, the price of a Bugatti Chiron puts it well out of the reach of even the most popular car YouTuber. But there might come a day when these things become semi-affordable... after a wreck, or with a salvage title. On the other hand, the planet's billionaires will pay literally anything for a one-off from this brand.
As you probably guessed by now, we're not dealing with an actual vehicle, but rather the 3D model created by Rafal Czaniecki. He calls his Chiron the 'Terracross' and it's quite an unusual-looking machine. Before we go into the obvious cosmetic changes, just look at the color combinations and the way the C-shaped design element has been re-engineered.
Just like Alex Choi's Lamborghini (see video below), this Chiron has an exoskeleton to protect itself from trouble while looking cool. This starts at the front with a unique-looking bull bar that snakes around the headlights and down the sides. It's there that we see the transparent wheel arches with an insect-like pattern of supports. It's worth noting that the tires have been pushed out of the body, suggesting there's both a lift and a spacer kit.
The new wheels have such a complex shape that they can only be 3D-printed, a technology which Bugatti has begun playing with (the exhaust for the Pur Sport and some titanium brake calipers). And finally, the roof now supports accessories and a spare tire, strapped precariously over a really hot W16 engine.
