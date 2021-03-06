Numbers-Matching 1974 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 454 Is Pristine Inside and Out

World's Finest Private Bentley Collection Is Being Sold to Pay for Messy Divorce

Bidding closes on all examples next week, on March 11, 2021. Robin Cannon is the director of a vast care home service in the UK. He is a multimillionaire and, as of 2019, a divorcee still paying for the messy divorce. Following the sale of the family home, which was technically a manor with a 12-car museum-quality garage in which he kept his impeccable collection of Bentleys , he is now selling the car collection as well.The Newton House Collection, named after the Newton House property Cannon and his wife bought in 2007 and renovated in the following years, is considered one of the finest – if not actuallyfinest – private Bentley collection in the world. It includes seven impeccable vehicles spanning 80 years of the history of the marque. Cannon bought the collection five years ago, after work on the custom garage was completed.He hoped to be able to drive each and every one of the seven Bentleys, but health ailments prevented him from ever taking them out. Today, he has to sell the cars because he has to pay for the divorce and, perhaps just as importantly, because he no longer has a place to store them in.“My ex-wife and I split up in September 2019, and after selling the house, I didn’t have anywhere to store the cars,” Cannon tells The Times . “I have been under pressure to sell them as part of the divorce. I am making the effort to sell them. It is not a distress sale, and I am not being forced into it, but it is sensible for me to sell them. I am assured that there has been quite a lot of interest in them already and I hope they all end up going to good homes.”All seven Bentleys and one gorgeous 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1 are being listed with Duke’s Auctioneers of Dorchester, Dorset and are expected to fetch in excess of $2 million combined. The jewel of the crown is a rare 1929 WO Bentley 4.5 Liter with an incredible history. It’s one of the 665 examples ever built and has traveled from India to Afghanistan and then to England on its own. It is expected to sell for a hair under $1 million.The other examples in the collection are a 1935 Derby 3.5 Liter, a 1956 S1 Continental Fastback, a 1961 S2 Continental, a 1964 Continental S3, and the newer models, a 2007 Azure and a 2014 Continental GT Speed Convertible. The beautifully maintained 1959 Corvette is estimated at $95,000.Bidding closes on all examples next week, on March 11, 2021.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.