1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra With Hand-Formed Bronze Body Is for Sale

So, say you’re in the market for a daily that’s truly, literally remarkable or are looking for a new addition to your collection. This could be it, and RM Sotheby’s is offering it out of New York for $475,000. It’s Every once in a while, as a novelty, Kirkham will make the exacting replica out of more unusual material. Instead of the usual lightweight aluminum with the customer’s choice of paint, it will choose brushed aluminum or even copper. This one, Chassis CSX 4600, is made out of bronze—hand-beaten and hand-formed unpainted bronze.The result is a visually striking one. “Dazzling,” as the listing on RM Sotheby’s puts it. It’s paired with performance specs to match and, as with every Kirkham creation, incredible attention to details for the most faithful replica of the iconic 427 S/C Cobra.This 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra bears a mirror-like finish to the bronze body, with the racing stripes brushed onto the metal surface. Stainless steel exhaust pipes and chromed roll bar offer a contrasting note but are in keeping with the sports car's overall aesthetic.This much shine is contrasted by the interior, which is kept minimalist and period-correct. There’s a black leather dash with black leather bucket seats, Speedhut performance gauges with Carroll Shelby’s signature, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel. Halibrand-style knock-off wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle “billboard” tires complete the offering.Under the hood is the 650-hp fuel-injected 427 V8 by Carroll Shelby Engine Company, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. You don’t get just the most dazzling Cobra replica out there with this offering, but Cobra performance as well.So, say you’re in the market for a daily that’s truly, literally remarkable or are looking for a new addition to your collection. This could be it, and RM Sotheby’s is offering it out of New York for $475,000. It’s a pretty penny , alright, but it does come with the CSX official serial number.

