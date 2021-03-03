This Car Phone Holder Is Specifically Built for Tesla, Allows Wireless Charging

There are plenty of phone holders and chargers out there, but when it comes to choosing one that perfectly fits the dashboard of our cars, the whole thing is a lot more complicated than you’d be tempted to believe at first.
That is why a device called MoreToSee comes in so handy, as it was designed specifically for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, allowing for easy installation on the dashboard on the left side of the steering wheel.
Furthermore, it features 360-degree rotations, thus allowing you to adjust the phone just the way you want. And last but not least, it comes with Qi wireless charging through a USB-C port, so your phone is also getting some extra juice while sitting in there.
To protect your dashboard, the charger comes with a silicon pad, which also allows it to securely stay in place even when going over speed bumps or potholes.
“The mount plate is designed for fastening the bracket base on the i/p bezel, which ensures stability driving even on a bumpy road. Superior to car mounts with suction cups or magnets, the mounting base of MoreToSee is stretchable so that you can install it anywhere that suits you. With the gear design, it can be stretched to any size that fits the instrument panel bezel. The gear mechanism is not only effort-saving but safer than normal stretchable holders because it returns gently,” the parent company explains.
A dedicated version of this holder supports the classic installation method in the air vent, which comes in handy, especially during hot summer days when the air conditioning can keep the phone cool.
Made from titanium alloy, ABS, and silicon, the holder is compatible with phones whose screen is between 4 inches and 6.5 inches, allowing for up to 10W wireless charging.
The device is currently listed on Indiegogo, and the funding goal has already been reached.
Furthermore, it features 360-degree rotations, thus allowing you to adjust the phone just the way you want. And last but not least, it comes with Qi wireless charging through a USB-C port, so your phone is also getting some extra juice while sitting in there.
To protect your dashboard, the charger comes with a silicon pad, which also allows it to securely stay in place even when going over speed bumps or potholes.
“The mount plate is designed for fastening the bracket base on the i/p bezel, which ensures stability driving even on a bumpy road. Superior to car mounts with suction cups or magnets, the mounting base of MoreToSee is stretchable so that you can install it anywhere that suits you. With the gear design, it can be stretched to any size that fits the instrument panel bezel. The gear mechanism is not only effort-saving but safer than normal stretchable holders because it returns gently,” the parent company explains.
A dedicated version of this holder supports the classic installation method in the air vent, which comes in handy, especially during hot summer days when the air conditioning can keep the phone cool.
Made from titanium alloy, ABS, and silicon, the holder is compatible with phones whose screen is between 4 inches and 6.5 inches, allowing for up to 10W wireless charging.
The device is currently listed on Indiegogo, and the funding goal has already been reached.