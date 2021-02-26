Ernie Adams’ Incredible Dwarf Cars Are Made From Refrigerators and Junk

Ernie Adams has always loved tinkering with stuff. Growing up, there was a junkyard near the family home, and he could easily run there and pick up broken down motorcycle engines, which he would then repair and attach to everything he could think of: bicycles, wooden wagons, you name it.
In 1965, he built his first ever dwarf car, and he hasn’t stopped working ever since. Speaking with Barcroft Cars just recently, he says he lost count of how many he’s made through the years, though the media outlet estimates they might have been in the hundreds. Considering that each one of them is a one-off masterpiece that usually takes him between two and five years to make, even if he’s only made ten of them, it’s still an astounding accomplishment.
But neither his stardom nor his sense of humor, and not even the fact that he makes dwarf cars for a living amounts to much compared to the actual builds. They are 11/16th scale models of the real things, down to the last knob or feature. As Ernie sees it, if the original has something, so will his dwarf replica, and he builds everything but the running gear by hand.
a replica as his other creations. For power, he took a 2-cylinder engine from a three-wheel mail cart, mated to a 3-speed transmission.
Though this replica is pushing 60 years old, it still drives to this day.
So does another highlight from his collection, the 1949 Mercury dwarf he calls Rebel Rouser, which proudly bears the front plate WANNA V8. This one is made entirely from scratch, using sheets of metal that Ernie molded and welded by hand, sometimes even inventing his own tools so he could make the stuff he wanted. The dashboard alone was “borrowed” from a refrigerator, but everything else, from the steering wheel to the gauges, has been done by hand from scratch.
The Mercury even has a red button for a functional flamethrower, and everything else inside works, from the defroster to the windscreen wipers and the lights. If pushed, the Toyota engine in this little thing can take it as fast as 100 mph (161 kph) but, these days, Ernie is in no hurry to get anywhere.
the original, he means it: at the onset of each project, he will spend hours pouring over photos of the model, making sure nothing slips through the cracks.
Ernie is yet to sell a single one of his dwarf cars: he says there’s simply too much pleasure to be had from driving them to part with them for money. Not that he didn’t have potential buyers: someone once offered him $450,000 for the Rebel Rouser, but he wouldn’t hear of it.
If you’re ever in Arizona, drop by the Dwarf Car Museum in Maricopa, AZ. It’s a bucket-list kind of thing.
