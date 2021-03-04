Manny Khoshbin Test Drives Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Considers Buying One

Real estate millionaire Manny Khoshbin owns an impressive car collection, which includes no fewer than five Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and four Bugattis. And it seems that he may soon add a fifth Bugatti to his garage. Khoshbin recently took a Chiron Pur Sport for a spin, and was impressed with the extra features that it offers over the regular Chiron.
While seeing an actual Chiron in the metal is a challenge for the average Joe, Manny can drive just about any Bugatti out there. That's simply because he's a returning customer, and he can afford the multi-million price tag. You'd figure four Bugattis are too much, but Khoshbin got behind the steering wheel of a Chiron Pur Sport, and it may become his fifth supercar from the French automaker.
Khoshbin discovered the Pur Sport is not as comfortable as the Chiron he already owns but seems to have fallen in love with its more aggressive acceleration, louder exhaust note, and better handling. A few minutes with the car and with someone from the Bugatti dealer was enough to convince Manny that he needs a Pur Sport in his life.
Will he buy one? Well, he admits that he has a few new cars coming in over the next month, something that makes things complicated right now, but a new Bugatti is definitely on the table. Knowing how these cars take a few months to be put together, we won't see a video of it anytime soon.
If he buys one, the Pur Sport will join a standard Veyron, a Mansory-tuned Veyron, and Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Rembrandt Edition, and a Chiron Hermes.
The Chiron Pur Sport was introduced in 2020 as a more track-focused variant of the Chiron. It's 110 pounds (50 kg) lighter than the regular hypercar and generates more downforce, which means it handles better. Bugatti offers it with all sorts of bespoke elements, such as a 3D-printed titanium exhaust, a fixed rear spoiler, and anodized aluminum and titanium trim.
The enhanced handling capabilities also come from the revised springs, which are 65% stiffer at the front and 33% harder to the rear. It's just as powerful as the regular Chiron at 1,500 PS (1,479 HP), but its top speed is limited to 218 instead of 261 mph (351 vs. 420 kph). Production is limited to 60 units, a little more than a tenth of the total Bugatti Chiron run.
