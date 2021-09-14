Indian Actor Ram Charan Buys Customized Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Getting a car is always thrilling, no matter how big your collection may be. But when you’re the first to get your hands on a special edition in the country, the excitement surely must be even greater.
It's no surprise celebrities like to treat themselves to the best things, and Indian actor Ram Charan is no different. The star, who has a big collection of luxury cars, added a new acquisition that seems to be greater than all of them. Over the weekend, Ram Charan got another stunning vehicle delivered to his garage. He splurged on a customized version of Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, the first in his country, which doesn’t come cheap at all, with a price tag of approximately $544,000.
Under the hood of the luxurious SUV, there is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft (729 Nm) of torque. The manufacturer approximates that it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds.
But what's different about Charan's car is the set of alloy wheels, front grille, and, of course, the interior, as the actor's seats bear his initials. There is also a custom ambient lighting onboard. According to Mensxp, the engine, gearbox and suspension are the original ones, but the luxury SUV received an upgrade on the brakes. With all these addons, Charan paid approximately $170,000 over the usual price of the exclusive model.
Besides his new acquisition, in Charan’s garage you can also find other luxurious cars like the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, the Range Rover Autobiography, the Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Mercedes-Benz GL 350, among others.
Ram Charan getting the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 turned out to be a real event, with Twitter posts of the Indian actor getting his SUV delivered and later, driving it quickly became viral in India. You can check out the pictures in the attached tweet below the video.
It looks like Charan might have an unspoken competition with his RRR co-star JR NTR, who just weeks ago got his hands on the first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule in India (check out gallery), to celebrate the end of filming for their upcoming historical fiction movie. The Urus made the actor drop over $400,000, and has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine developing 650 hp and 630 lb-ft (850 Nm), reaching a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph) and a 0 to 60 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds.
Fellow actors Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and, most recently, Kriti Sanon also purchased Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600s this year, each for a price of approximately $330,000.
Under the hood of the luxurious SUV, there is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft (729 Nm) of torque. The manufacturer approximates that it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds.
But what's different about Charan's car is the set of alloy wheels, front grille, and, of course, the interior, as the actor's seats bear his initials. There is also a custom ambient lighting onboard. According to Mensxp, the engine, gearbox and suspension are the original ones, but the luxury SUV received an upgrade on the brakes. With all these addons, Charan paid approximately $170,000 over the usual price of the exclusive model.
Besides his new acquisition, in Charan’s garage you can also find other luxurious cars like the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, the Range Rover Autobiography, the Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Mercedes-Benz GL 350, among others.
Ram Charan getting the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 turned out to be a real event, with Twitter posts of the Indian actor getting his SUV delivered and later, driving it quickly became viral in India. You can check out the pictures in the attached tweet below the video.
It looks like Charan might have an unspoken competition with his RRR co-star JR NTR, who just weeks ago got his hands on the first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule in India (check out gallery), to celebrate the end of filming for their upcoming historical fiction movie. The Urus made the actor drop over $400,000, and has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine developing 650 hp and 630 lb-ft (850 Nm), reaching a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph) and a 0 to 60 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds.
Fellow actors Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and, most recently, Kriti Sanon also purchased Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600s this year, each for a price of approximately $330,000.
#RamCharan is the proud owner of India's 1st #Mercedes Maybach GLS600 customized version.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 12, 2021
The edition is priced around ?4 cr.#ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/NlCQyj4rRa