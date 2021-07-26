Here’s Why This Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 Costs Over $90,000

Fresh off the line, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 starts at $38,050 in the United States without the 4Matic AWD system. That’s before the destination and handling charge, dealer fees, and options. However, this particular example is much more expensive than that. Care to guess why?
If you said Brabus, then you are right, because those badges and other mods don’t exactly help it fly under the radar.
The German tuner has given it enhancements inside and out, such as the add-ons on both ends, Brabus logos, and LED lights on the roof. The wheels are 8.5x20 inches in size on both axles, and were shod in 255/40 tires from Pirelli. The Brabus sills, pedals, and floor and trunk mats round up the visual part of the build.
These complement the factory installed gizmos, such as the AMG Line, Drive Assistance Package, Night Package, Mirror Package, Comfort Package, leather upholstery, panoramic roof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a few other things.
While the stock GLB 250’s 2.0-liter four-pot develops 221 HP (224 PS / 165 kW) and 258 lb-ft (190 Nm) of torque, allowing it to accelerate to 60 mph (96 kph) in just a hair under 7 seconds, the tuned vehicle’s engine is a bit punchier.
Thanks to the Brabus PowerXtra B25 (B25 is also the name of the project) performance kit, it produces 266 HP (270 PS / 199 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm). From nought to 60 mph, it is 0.4 seconds quicker, and top speed is rated at 149 mph (240 kph).
The official asking price on the Brabus website in Germany is €78,421, which equals to $92,308 at the current exchange rates. And if you feel like this is the ride for you, then you can find the ad here.
Just for gigs, we’ll tell you that the GLS flagship SUV from Benz has an MSRP of $76,600 Stateside, so in practice, you could get one and save some cash, while you’re at it.
