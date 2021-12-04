Brabus Wants to Sell You a Mercedes-Maybach S 650, Looks More Expensive Than It Is

Brabus’ usual projects normally revolve around cars made by Benz or AMG. Nonetheless, they are also known for tuning smarts, as well as Maybachs.
As for this Mercedes-Maybach S 650, it doesn’t feature a custom body kit and reupholstered interior, nor more power for that matter, as the only thing they did to it was install a lowering module, and give it 9x21-inch front and 10.5x21-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 255/35 and 295/30 Continental Sport Contact 6 tires.
Everything else has remained untouched by the tuner, including the Obsidian Black metallic paint finish, contrasted by the shiny chrome accents, and typical logos. The luxury sedan is equipped with basically everything available for such a ride, including high-end Nappa leather, in black, panoramic roof with Magic Sky Control, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and folding tables for those sitting at the back.
Things such as the head-up display, large infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, digital radio, TV tuner, Burmester premium audio, multi-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, remote-controlled auxiliary heater, champagne flutes, heat-insulating, and infrared-reflecting laminated glass, privacy rear windows, and many others are included.
As far as the firepower is concerned, you are looking at a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine that kicks out 621 hp (630 ps / 463 kW) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque. The sprint time of such a luxo-barge probably doesn’t interest the normal clientele, who has other things on the list. The same goes for the average fuel consumption too, which, at 16.8 mpg U.S. (14 l/100 km), is actually not that bad at all.
Made in 2019, this previous-gen Mercedes-Maybach S 650 is listed for grabs by Brabus on its website. It has 29,515 miles (47,500 km) on the clock and will cost you €149,900 or $169,770 at the current exchange rates.
