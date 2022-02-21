Two-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S 580 RS Is Satin Gloss and Gloss Basalt Murdered-Out

What happens when someone tries hard to stand out in a customization car culture niche? Well, for murdered-out fans, the crowd might appreciate the latest two-tone all-black attire.
How is a two-tone all-black car even possible, some might ask. Well, in this day and age, one would better try to understand that nothing is impossible. Not when people want their latest Mercedes S-Class to be part of the sprawling murdered-out aftermarket sector and still flaunt a two-tone whip.
The seventh-generation W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has become extremely popular in the United States among folks who love to personalize their ride deeper than anything is possible from the OEM standpoint. And even though Mercedes has tried hard to eat up a slice of the aftermarket pie, the third-party outlets have still found ways to satisfy their clients.
But, as it turns out, people are starting to grow bored of “simple” murdered-out creations. So, recently, we have started witnessing the arrival of a niche-within-the-niche. All-black two-tone Mercedes S-Class ideas cannot be that many. Still, there is a little bit of leeway.
For example, one could upgrade to a Maybach version from the “regular” S 580. And then have a Satin Black plus Gloss Basalt on a fully Black (interior) example, courtesy of the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International. They have put out for sale this 4Matic unit, though one will have to go the way of DMs to find out the exact asking price.
On the other hand, there is a fair number of other details tucked inside the post embedded below. The S 580 features a 4.0-liter V8 and EQ mild hybrid assistance under the hood. This is enough to jump to 62 mph/100 kph in 3.9 seconds and then on to a 186 mph/299 kph maximum speed. But that is not all, because this is another of their ubiquitous RS editions. Complete with a lot of two-tone and black goodies...
