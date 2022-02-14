Lil Baby's 752-HP Ram TRX Isn't Plum Crazy Riding on Gold/Grape Forgiato 24s

Come to think about it, there is a very distinct possibility that Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International is giving us a closer look at Lil Baby's latest ride. Confirmation is nowhere to be found, but there are many indirect hints.
A few days ago, in between American rapper Lil Baby and his latest private jet ride sat a very cool 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Alas, as fans of his wheeled shenanigans will know for sure, this was no ordinary high-performance supercharged pickup truck. Well, that was a little obvious even from the less-than-stellar social media POVs.
So, just like detectives of lore, we are trying to piece two and two together. Remember, Lil Baby is a major enthusiast of both custom rides and aftermarket forged wheels bearing the signature of Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato Designs. That is hint number one, as they were eager to share Lil Baby’s quick outing in the sky.
Additionally, we noticed the “Plum Crazy” 2021 Ram 1500 TRX riding on what looked like full-golden Forgiatos was also tagged on behalf of Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International. And, as it turns out, this automotive dealership also decided to highlight a rad TRX, “for the culture,” almost at the same time! So, three hints later, we feel this is probably the same ride.
This means we finally get to check out all the goodies from pristine POVs, as well as marvel at the flurry of details. That certainly warranted a second, finer look at Lil Baby’s latest custom ride. And that is how we found out this Plum Crazy Mopar tribute is actually dressed up in a Fanta Grape Pearl shade. Or the fact that it has bespoke cat-back exhaust oomph to deliver an additional 50 ponies to all four wheels.
Well, that is decidedly intriguing. So, Lil Baby made sure it would stand out in more than one crowd. Additionally, no one will mistake this for anything else than a showoff. That would be courtesy of the 752 horsepower, the RS edition additions, as well as the four-inch (10.16 cm) leveling package. Or the icing on the cake, represented by the two-tone gold and grape 24-inch Forgiato wheels.
