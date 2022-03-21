Custom BMW M3 Competition RS Learns to Be Conspicuous Instead of Outrageous

With the all-new G80/G82 M3 and M4 “enjoying” their hard-earned notoriety all around the world, should we be too surprised that BMW owners are trading in for Honda Civics? Alas, there is no need to go down such drastic routes.
Everything has an explanation, including how come a BMW M3 owner decided to trade in the Bavarian for the still feisty but much less powerful Honda Civic Si. Although we would be hard-pressed to give a positive answer to the eternal G80/G82 question “why did they use that humongous double-coffin grille,” this time around we do not have to.
It is all because the Austin Yellow BMW M3 we are looking at is of the slightly older F80 Competition variety, which came to life starting with the 2016 model year. As such, it still comes with almost contemporary oomph in the form of a 3.0-liter S55B30T0 twin-turbo inline-six, complete with 444 horsepower and a 62 mph/100 kph time of 3.6-seconds plus 155 mph/250 kph top speed.
All the details arrive courtesy of the description prepared by the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have this slightly “older” treat “for the culture” that reminds us of hot, sunny summer days. It is all thanks to the Austin Yellow shade, of course, and the fact that we are not running amuck in terror at the sight of humongous (grille) kidneys. Ok, enough with the G80/G82 mocking, because we have a feeling the upcoming G81 M3 Touring might persuade us otherwise.
Unfortunately, this M3 Competition RS Edition prepared by Road Show is already out of reach, sold to an eager new owner. And he/she is probably going to thoroughly enjoy this conspicuous M3 Comp RS that might teach BMW a lesson about not becoming outrageous. By the way, let us not forget about some of the highlights: black optics trim accents, smoke lighting pack, ceramic paint coating, nano-ceramic windows and windshield tint, or the two-tone license plate trim ring!
