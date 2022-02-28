G-Body Shuffle Turbo Chevy Impala Drags Camaro ZL1 and CTS, Stranger Things Happen

While the event was referencing the premium representative of the GM household, Cadillac Attack (January 28th-29th, 2022) was not just about Caddys. Everyone was welcomed, including “twisting pretzels.”
Well, that was the ironic way of commenting about a turbocharged Chevrolet Impala SS that seemingly relinquished its menacing legend status for some quick and feisty action at the dragstrip. At the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Florida, by the way.
There, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube got us mesmerized, along with the audience, by the hard “twisting pretzel” Impala. Some said the owner spent all the money on making the already fast sleeper sedan even faster... And then had none left over to make it a bit safer.
Well, G-body owners know the shuffle (high power, swerve, or dip on the side via the hard launch’s unequal torque transfer) very well. So, they will be the ones to understand the woes firsthand. For the rest of us, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but at least the driver had the skill and knew how to tame the beast.
So, the first instance is a solo outing when the G-body shuffle is most obvious – with both a hard dip on the right side and a little swerve on the other. Then, once the tough get going against a Chevy Camaro ZL1 from the 0:51 mark, the tendency gets reigned in enough for the Impala to show what is capable of.
Alas, it was not enough to beat the feisty Camaro, hence the latter’s victory of 9.10s versus 9.61 seconds. Still, the Impala owner was probably stubborn and wanted to show that a G-body shuffle is nothing against the owner’s will. As such, there is also a second skirmish against a Caddy CTS station wagon that was missing some parts...
It also lacked the will and power to make a good impression, hence the shameful 14.38s result against the vastly improving turbo Chevy Impala SS that ran a cool 9.28s!
There, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube got us mesmerized, along with the audience, by the hard “twisting pretzel” Impala. Some said the owner spent all the money on making the already fast sleeper sedan even faster... And then had none left over to make it a bit safer.
Well, G-body owners know the shuffle (high power, swerve, or dip on the side via the hard launch’s unequal torque transfer) very well. So, they will be the ones to understand the woes firsthand. For the rest of us, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but at least the driver had the skill and knew how to tame the beast.
So, the first instance is a solo outing when the G-body shuffle is most obvious – with both a hard dip on the right side and a little swerve on the other. Then, once the tough get going against a Chevy Camaro ZL1 from the 0:51 mark, the tendency gets reigned in enough for the Impala to show what is capable of.
Alas, it was not enough to beat the feisty Camaro, hence the latter’s victory of 9.10s versus 9.61 seconds. Still, the Impala owner was probably stubborn and wanted to show that a G-body shuffle is nothing against the owner’s will. As such, there is also a second skirmish against a Caddy CTS station wagon that was missing some parts...
It also lacked the will and power to make a good impression, hence the shameful 14.38s result against the vastly improving turbo Chevy Impala SS that ran a cool 9.28s!