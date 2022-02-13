Caddy Escalade ESV RS Edition, a Murdered-Out SUV That's Effectively Bulletproof

Every given day, there could be countless examples of fine automotive irony. Like the fact that Lil Baby uses a golden-wheel Forgiato-equipped Plum Crazy Ram 1500 TRX to and from private jet rides. Or that Cristiano Ronaldo goes to training in the UK in a Caddy Escalade.
Or that Kim Kardashian rolls in a tailor-made, silver example floating on matching-brushed 26-inch aftermarket wheels. And we specifically chose just star-studded models for illustrative purposes to substantiate an even bigger irony.
None of them might have the honor of driving an all-black, custom Caddy Escalade ESV RS Edition. One that adheres to all the cool principles of a so-called “murdered-out” ride. All the while being thoroughly immune to firearms! And you know what, one does not need to be a billionaire to cruise in this bespoke RS Edition, as it is up for grabs from Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International.
The exotic automotive dealership gave us a neat preview of the long-wheelbase Escalade ESV perks on social media, complete with a flurry of POVs and juicy details. So, we know exactly what we are dealing with. A black (with matching glossy wheels) on black (with matching dark veneer) Caddy Escalade ESV Platinum. And it features the 6.2-liter V8 engine, instead of the Duramax, packing 420 horsepower.
That is more than enough, in stock form, to seat seven people and reach 60 mph (96 kph) in just five seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 175 mph (282 kph). However, there are a few custom perks that might impact these figures. Chief among them, of course, would be the RS edition B6 level of bulletproof armoring! But that is not all.
Instead, the long Caddy rides out in style with RS Black Optics trim and other accents. Also, an RS Smoke Exterior Lighting pack, Madico Inc.’s nano-ceramic window tint, an RS two-tone license plate trim ring, as well as Gyeon Quartz Ceramic paint coating protection, among others. There is just one little detail nagging us: we do not have a pricing quotation...
