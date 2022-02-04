Chevy Impala SS Hunkers on Chromed 26s, Becomes Vintage RS Edition Head Turner

GM aficionados with a focus on the 1990s will probably agree that it might not get any better than owning a 1994-1996 Chevy Impala SS. Alas, someone thought it could, and now it is “for sale, for the culture.”
GM resurrected the legendary Impala SS nameplate with a crowd-pleasing 1992 Detroit Auto Show concept car. Then, two years later, the first 1994 Chevy Impala SS examples were coming out the factory gates at GM’s plant in Arlington, Texas.
While it was almost identical to the prototype from the design standpoint, save for the chromed grille logo (instead of a red one), there were some changes under the hood. Like a modified 5.7-liter V8 snatched from the fourth-generation Corvette. Instead of a monster 8.2-liter engine. Yet, acting as the high-performance version of the Caprice with 9C1 police package goodies, this Impala SS also turned into a legend.
Everyone with a soft spot for GM probably wanted one. So, here is the chance to own such a great, menacing-looking black example. Complete with a little bit of customization, courtesy of Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, and their traditional RS edition transformation. Although, we did not expect to see them flaunting an RS morphing on a vintage car.
Still, with this being an Impala SS, it probably warranted an exception. Naturally, the Chevy comes dressed up in black and tucks in a gray interior. The powertrain appears to be in stock form, with the dealership mentioning a few performance figures. The 5.7-liter V8 churns out 260 hp and 330 lb-ft (447 Nm), which is enough to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in less than seven seconds, as well as a top speed of 145 mph (233 kph). Not too shabby at all.
Well, it remains to be seen if the modifications have any impact on performance, though. After all, the Impala SS packs a set of 26-inch chrome deep dish wheels as a contrasting measure against the other RS edition goodies. Chief among them would the RS Black Optics Trim with Black Accents, along with all the ceramic and nano-ceramic protection or tinting measures.
Unfortunately, there is also one big mystery: exactly how much the dealership is asking for it...
