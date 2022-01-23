Gunmetal Jeep Gladiator RS Edition Rides Lifted on Forgiato Terra 24s Like a Pro

Does anyone think that a custom, lifted Jeep Gladiator truck rides four-inch (10.6 cm) lifted like a pro in front of the State Farm Arena by coincidence? Especially on 24-inch off-road Forgiato Terra wheels.
Just a look inside the bed that has a Bullet Liner Satin spray-in bed liner with a bespoke logo will clear up any mystery. This Satin Gun Metal-wrapped Jeep Gladiator RS edition is nicknamed “The Baptist.” And it was only natural for Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International to bring it out in front of the home venue for NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. Complete with all its RS edition options. Which include the Satin wrap and bed liner among the highlights. But they are certainly not the only ones.
Chief among them would also be the powder-coated red tow hooks, the four-inch (10.6 cm) ReadyLift suspension pack, 24-inch off-road Forgiato Terra wheels and meaty tires, race hood, light bar package, or the ceramic coating protection.
And those were just around the slightly monochromatic exterior. Moving inside, the Gladiator RS has a Red-and-Black Diamond two-tone leather package, a “weather resistant restyle,” custom audio and navigation, and bespoke headrest logos, among many others. Logically, one would ask: are there any stock elements left?
Well, it turns out the NBA-inspired, lifted Gladiator riding on a set of forged wheels from the controversial Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato Designs brand has an OEM powertrain. That is not so bad, though. The Jeep packs a beefy 3.6-liter V6 engine, complete with 285 horsepower. There is also 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of twisting torque, along with satisfactory performance credentials.
Those include a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of 7.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 105 mph (169 kph). No details have been released toward the impact generated by the customizations on the said performance credentials, though. But it’s also safe to assume the happy owner does not actually care too much about them anymore.
