2 Kim Kardashian Flashes a Glimpse into the Interior of Her Unique Lamborghini Urus

1 Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Her Gorgeous, Custom 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost

More on this:

Kim Kardashian Rolls in “Tailor-Made” Cadillac Escalade, It's a Silver Beauty

Kim Kardashian stepped out and flaunted not only her shiny ride but her new boyfriend, as well. The new couple drove in Kardashian’s custom-made Cadillac Escalade ESV with a silver shine. 7 photos SUV .



After hosting Saturday Night Live for no reason whatsoever, Kardashian has been tied to Pete Davidson amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West (now legally known as Ye). Now the two made their first official appearance next to her shiny ride.



While her love for cars runs in her family, Kim Kardashian has been collaborating with The Platinum Group for years. And this year, she added a new model to her collection, and it’s not another Ferrari or Rolls-Royce, but an American vehicle from General Motors: a Cadillac.



In April 2021, The Platinum Group revealed they worked with Kardashian for a “tailor-made”



The upgrade package includes a lowered ride and features the auto shop's latest wheel design on 26" wheels. From stock, Cadillac offers a choice between two engines: a 6.2-liter V-8 and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six. The auto shop didn't share which option Kardashian went for or if her ride got any upgrades on its performance.



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been seen out and about in Los Angeles and were captured getting out of her SUV, which is a silver beauty and a full display of luxury.



When it comes to her cars, Kardashian has an impressive fleet of vehicles. But she usually goes for bigger SUVs that offer space enough for all her four children. And, compared to some of her other rides, this one is as luxurious and elegant as it gets.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by i'm a girl????????:3 (@peter.m.davidson) View this post on Instagram A post shared by BitchBeWithYou (@bitchbewithyou) It’s tough to say Kim Kardashian doesn’t turn heads anywhere she goes. While she and her famous family can’t stay out of the spotlight for too long, the reality TV star and businesswoman has just made her debut with her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson and the two drove in her elegantAfter hosting Saturday Night Live for no reason whatsoever, Kardashian has been tied to Pete Davidson amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West (now legally known as Ye). Now the two made their first official appearance next to her shiny ride.While her love for cars runs in her family, Kim Kardashian has been collaborating with The Platinum Group for years. And this year, she added a new model to her collection, and it’s not another Ferrari or Rolls-Royce, but an American vehicle from General Motors: a Cadillac.In April 2021, The Platinum Group revealed they worked with Kardashian for a “tailor-made” Cadillac Escalade ESV (short for “Escalade Stretch Vehicle”). It’s been custom painted in “KK Silver” (one might wonder why), and it’s more tasteful looking than some of her models (yes, I’m looking at you, fluffy Lamborghini Urus ).The upgrade package includes a lowered ride and features the auto shop's latest wheel design on 26" wheels. From stock, Cadillac offers a choice between two engines: a 6.2-liter V-8 and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six. The auto shop didn't share which option Kardashian went for or if her ride got any upgrades on its performance.Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been seen out and about in Los Angeles and were captured getting out of her SUV, which is a silver beauty and a full display of luxury.When it comes to her cars, Kardashian has an impressive fleet of vehicles. But she usually goes for bigger SUVs that offer space enough for all her four children. And, compared to some of her other rides, this one is as luxurious and elegant as it gets.

Editor's note: Gallery includes official pictures of Kim Kardashian's Cadillac Escalade ESV Gallery includes official pictures of Kim Kardashian's Cadillac Escalade ESV