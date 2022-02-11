Lil Baby Mixes Plum Crazy Ram TRX on Golden Forgiatos With Private Jet Rides

When trying to exemplify the age-old “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” saying, Lil Baby and his long-time automotive customization collaborating partner Forgiato might fit the case perfectly. In more than one way...
Whether or not one admires Dominique Armani Jones – better known professionally as Lil Baby – is a matter of personal taste. But we must admit that he is one consistent artist... in delivering outrageous automotive use case scenarios. What, did anyone think that we were going to fall for the trap of discussing his songs? Not at all, we are here for the (sometimes) wheeled shenanigans.
And there is a very consistent string of them. Along with a very consistent string of blatant fortune exposure. We told you Lil Baby is very consistent, didn’t we? Well, examples are quite abundant. And he is also one artist that thoroughly embraces non-discrimination. At least as far as his garage dwellers are concerned.
So, there is a chance one could spot Lil Baby flaunting thousands of greenbacks (and getting Nicki Minaj to approve) alongside a custom, deep blue Brabus G-Class. Or perhaps some fans would like to see him with a sports car. No worries, there is always the red Ferrari SF90 Stradale at hand. And more, including Lambo’s Urus, or Rolls-Royce Dawns used as Christmas gifts.
Now, the ultra-famous 27-year-old artist is again ready to show us the money, albeit a bit more figuratively speaking. So, there is a seemingly new and noteworthy addition to his collection. Not a private jet, although there is also one in the background. But a mighty Ram 1500 TRX. We told you he was quite open to anything cool and with wheels.
Naturally, this is also a custom beast. And the glue that holds everything together is none other than the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel expert over at Forgiato Designs. Just like every other ride we mentioned before, this also sports a bespoke set of golden, powder-coated forged wheels made by Forgiato and fitted by Road Show International.
That is not all, though, as the ride that brought him right next to his latest private jet journey is more Mopar than ever, sporting the legendary Plum Crazy shade...
