RS Lambo Aventador SVJ Goes After Collectible Status to Begrudge Ferrari Tifosi

Nothing is sacred anymore. Especially across the automotive realm. So, there is no problem getting a very crimson supercar without it being of the Prancing Horse variety. Which might be seen as spiteful.
Traditional Italian exotic car fans will surely point out that red is for Ferraris. And not for Lamborghinis. However, over across the “pond,” in Atlanta, Georgia, perhaps someone did not get the purist memo. Such are the ways of (certain) American outlets that exotics are not even stock.
Looking for a way to stand out in the crowd and get the blood pumping (or even boiling) for supercar enthusiasts? Then perhaps this Lamborghini Aventador SCJ will do the trick. It has been put for sale (for an undisclosed amount, of course) by Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International. An outlet that usually dabbles with SUVs. Like Lambo’s Urus, Jeep’s Trackhawk, or Rolls-Royce Cullinans.
But the dealership also likes to throw a classic sports car/supercar jab now and then. All with a twist, of course. So, after a recent Lizard Green Porsche 911 Carrera 4S (we have that one embedded as well if you are into quirky colors), it is now time for an even cooler and feistier Matte Rosso Aventador SVJ.
The 6.5-liter V12 supercar also has a Rosso Nero (red-and-black) pristine interior. And that is not all, of course, as the ride also gets a set of the brand’s ubiquitous RS edition features. Chief among the carbon fiber perks would also be the RS Satin Gold powder-coated wheels, but that is just the beginning.
Its upcoming owner will also get to count on RS edition black optics trim accents, RS smoke lighting package, or a two-tone painted license plate trim ring. They’re all subtle, but the custom devil is always in the details. Complete with a Gyeon Quartz ceramic paint coating protection treatment. As well as a Madico nano-ceramic window and windshield tint. Now, it is ready to gallop those 759 horsepower...
