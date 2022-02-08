Cristiano Ronaldo Is Already Driving His New Cadillac Escalade to Training

As he turned 37, legendary soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style and received a big birthday cake and a brand-new Cadillac Escalade from his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and their children. Just one day later, he is already driving the SUV out to training.
On February 5, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo turned 37. As he’s currently on Manchester United’s payroll, Ronaldo and his family are currently living in the UK.
Given the fact that he can buy absolutely everything in the world (he has a $500 million net worth), one can never go wrong with a vehicle as a birthday present, and model Georgina Rodriguez knew it.
Since we just got a glimpse of the star’s expensive garage in Rodriguez’s Netflix documentary, I Am Georgina, it’s not a surprise to see him expanding his $20 million car collection.
In 2020, when Ronaldo turned 35, Georgina treated him to a Mercedes-AMG G 63 tuned by Brabus. Now she went for a more family-friendly vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade ESV, whose eight seats are more than enough for the famous couple and their four children (and two on the way). It comes with classy black exterior paint and dark beige leather seats.
Cristiano seemed to be thrilled with his new birthday present and, just one day later, he hopped behind the wheel of the new vehicle to drive to training with Manchester United.
The Cadillac Escalade ESV comes with two engine choices, a 6.2-liter V8 and a 3.0-liter diesel inline-six. It’s most likely Georgina opted for the V8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering 414 horsepower (420 ps) at 5,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (623 Nm). This version is available in both front-wheel and rear-wheel drive.
Ronaldo recently added another performance under his belt: he just became the first person on Instagram to reach 400 million followers, and that is no small feat.
You can check him out driving the new Cadillac in the attached post below. You can see the interior of the luxurious SUV in our gallery.
Given the fact that he can buy absolutely everything in the world (he has a $500 million net worth), one can never go wrong with a vehicle as a birthday present, and model Georgina Rodriguez knew it.
Since we just got a glimpse of the star’s expensive garage in Rodriguez’s Netflix documentary, I Am Georgina, it’s not a surprise to see him expanding his $20 million car collection.
In 2020, when Ronaldo turned 35, Georgina treated him to a Mercedes-AMG G 63 tuned by Brabus. Now she went for a more family-friendly vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade ESV, whose eight seats are more than enough for the famous couple and their four children (and two on the way). It comes with classy black exterior paint and dark beige leather seats.
Cristiano seemed to be thrilled with his new birthday present and, just one day later, he hopped behind the wheel of the new vehicle to drive to training with Manchester United.
The Cadillac Escalade ESV comes with two engine choices, a 6.2-liter V8 and a 3.0-liter diesel inline-six. It’s most likely Georgina opted for the V8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering 414 horsepower (420 ps) at 5,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (623 Nm). This version is available in both front-wheel and rear-wheel drive.
Ronaldo recently added another performance under his belt: he just became the first person on Instagram to reach 400 million followers, and that is no small feat.
You can check him out driving the new Cadillac in the attached post below. You can see the interior of the luxurious SUV in our gallery.