Gervonta Davis’ Bulletproof Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Platinum Gives Presidential Vibes

Celebrities go for some of the most outstanding and standoff-ish rides out there, trying to display their personalities via their vehicles. But, sometimes, a normally painted luxurious SUV does the job, and Gervonta Davis’ black Cadillac Escalade ESV looks presidential. It's a vibe enhanced by the fact that it's bulletproof.
White, gray, and black remained the most popular car options for vehicles in 2021, according to the latest Axalta report, and celebrities don’t always stray away from what's common.
Professional boxer Gervonta Davis, also nicknamed The Tank, has acquired a lot of big vehicles along the way. Those include a custom USSV Rhino GX and some smaller, yet similarly luxurious SUVs like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Lamborghini Urus.
With a net worth estimated between $4 million and $6 million, it’s only natural for the boxer to want to get the best when traveling, and does it in style.
For his latest purchase, a Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Platinum, Davis worked again with Champion Motoring, a dealership that mostly works with athletes and other famous names, customizing their rides to their heart’s desire. And he really asked for something special, even though you might not realize it at first glance.
Gervonta Davis didn’t go for anything outrageous, but wanted to make sure no bullet gets to him while he is on board is new Cadillac Escalade. His ride is bulletproof, as we can see in a couple of pictures shared by the dealership, giving a glimpse of its thick windows.
His massive, high-end Escalade is head-turning enough even without any spectacular paintjob. His SUV is one-of-one, with a black exterior and interior, and it also features a Starlight Headliner. One thing is for sure, with all these features, Gervonta Davis will be rolling around feeling like a president in his new, luxurious ride.
The Escalade comes with a turbo-diesel 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax engine, as well as a 6.2-liter V8 engine. Both are paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission and are available with rear- or all-wheel-drive. The gasoline option, which comes with a price starting from $103,290 for the Sport Platinum version, delivers 420 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) at 4,100 rpm. Meanwhile, the diesel, with a price tag of $105,840, only puts out 277 horsepower.
