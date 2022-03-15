Rolls-Royce Cullinan RS Edition Mixes Basalt Black and Hermes, Including on Grille

There are a lot of different Rolls-Royce patrons. Celebrities who get locked out of their Ghost limousines. Or regular folk that crashes their Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV. However, we like the ones who love to be subtle and bold at the same time.
Bentley’s Bentayga might have put the ultra-luxurious high-performance SUV theme in the news. But it is Rolls-Royce's Cullinan that stole the show. Especially when it comes to personalization and customization. Someone at VAG must be pissed off, right now.
Still, it might not be their fault. While the Bentayga is plain ugly, according to many opinions, the Cullinan has a stylish dose of quirkiness that allows people to just stand out in a crowd. And not be the affluent folk that seek to flaunt their wealth all over the place. And if the OEM choices – such as the Black Badge expansion pack – are not enough, there is always a solution.
Or, as they say, an infinite of choices. That is according to the aftermarket world, which never ceases to innovate and amaze. Case in point. The good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have another special treat “for the culture” that contrasts a lot of black with orange. Probably just because a full murdered-out attire might be so yesterday...
No matter. So is this Cullinan example. The outlet proudly announced this bespoke Cullinan Black Badge unit has already been sold. And no need to muse whether or not we are going to find out which star or social media mogul bought it. Let us just enjoy the subtle yet audacious RS Edition treats for a fleeting moment.
As always, the description takes care of all the highlights. Those include the Basalt Black exterior theme with little specs of color to signal what the Hermes of oranges is going on behind the darkened RS Nano-Ceramic window and windshield tint. Or it could also be a case of RS Black this and that – including the optics trim accents, 24-inch wheels sporting a two-tone finish, and the RS Hermes brake calipers.
One last thing of note, though. What really sets the mood is the spectacular two-tone grille... along with the matching emblem package!
