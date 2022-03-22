Brabus Mercedes “GJ97” Has the Right Amount of RS Slime to Prepare a Big Shock

Mercedes-Benz's brawny, box-styled G-Class may look like the polar off-road-focused opposite of a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV kid on the block, but one should never tempt fate or the ability to make a G-Wagen stand out in any crowd. For either the right or the wrong reasons.
The W463A generation has been around for enough time to make people comfortably numb in the face of customization outrage but that does not mean one should not expect the unexpected when it comes to quirky personalization builds. Case in point, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have a Brabus-enhanced Mercedes-AMG G 63 treat for those who are truly not faint of heart.
Looking at their latest Mercedes-AMG G 63/Brabus combination from a distance might warrant the “full metal jacket” social media caption. But it would do so only for a second, as a second glance would quickly reveal that something is amiss with the full-body Satin Metal wrap package bestowed upon this “GJ97” RS Edition. That would be owed to a contrasting host of Slime details that even cover parts of the two-tone 24-inch Forgiato wheels.
This G-Class is probably looking eager to keep its legendary off-roading credentials because the aftermarket outlet also mixed a three-inch (7.62 cm) suspension lift kit with the off-road tire package. However, the real shocker does not come from the additional Brabus enhancements that also upgraded the powertrain to a mesmerizing 702-horsepower level, which is enough to assure a zero to 62 mph/100 kph sprint completion in just 3.5 seconds along with an alleged 190 mph/306 kph top speed.
Instead, the audience will get the major Slime kicker when checking out the interior, which is now greener than a fully matured lime plantation... The neon-green shade is truly something that will not be everyone’s cup of tea and might have very well ruined the subtler exterior combination for all eternity. Alas, we are not here to judge, just to observe that one might have also easily missed the RS shooting star package if not for the thorough description...
