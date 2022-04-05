1964 Impala SS Convertible Can’t Look Chevy Fans in the Eye, In a Field for Decades

We’ve all seen what rust does to a car, and unfortunately, it looks like this once-gorgeous 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS convertible figured out the whole thing on its own.
The car has been sitting for decades in a field, and everybody knows what this means when it comes to a piece of metal.
The rust has invaded almost every little part of the vehicle, though right now, it’s yet to become a total wreck. On the other hand, its super-rough condition makes it really difficult to hope for a full restoration, especially as an engine is no longer available, the floors are gone, and lots of parts are already missing.
eBay seller northriverautollc explains the car has been sitting in the field you can see in the pics for a long time, and you can tell this is accurate by simply checking out the provided photos.
The SS still comes with some good news, with the frame still not completely wrecked.
Without a doubt, giving a second chance to this Impala isn’t something the Average Joe can do. And at the same time, making it road-worthy now looks like a dream that’s almost impossible to come true, especially given how much work and money are required for the whole thing.
The 1964 Impala itself was a beautiful car, and it paved the way for a major achievement the nameplate reached only a year later. The 1965 Impala become the first model in the States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, and needless to say, all its predecessors are the ones to thank for this impressive milestone.
The chances to see this 1964 Impala getting back on the road are rather slim, not only because of its current condition but also due to the asking price. The seller wants to get at least $5,000 for it, but at this point, the auction still has 0 bids.
