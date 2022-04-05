Austin Mahone's Birthday and Wrap Art Cars Were Celebrated Together, Naturally

Independent American singer and songwriter Austin Mahone celebrated his 25th birthday on April 4th, 2022, so the achievement could not pass unnoticed by some of his longtime friends and collaborators. And, as far as his Art Car collection is concerned, the best shoutout came from MetroWrapz.
The Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there and their star-studded relationships are easy to prove. In between normal projects, commercial duties, and various signature transformations, artists such as Annual AA or Romero Britto have never felt neglected.
Earnestly, they have such a wide span of artistic expressions that even eight-year-olds got a taste of the car wrapping experience and that is just another extreme example of a myriad of interesting opportunities. Naturally, some clients became diehard fans over the years, and such is the case with Austin Mahone who received a little social media gift from MetroWrapz as a token of Art Car appreciation.
According to the description, Austin Mahone’s relationship with MetroWrapz for his signature collection of trendsetting concepts started no less than eight years ago, in 2014, back when the artist was just 17 years old. Since then, no less than nine design projects have been thrown into the world to garner appreciation and increase hype: four Land Rover Range Rovers and no less than five BMW i8s.
From there, it might be easy to draw a couple of conclusions. Austin Mahone might be one of those stars who believe (just like many other trendsetters) that “paint is dead” and the future belongs to vinyl wraps. Additionally, he really likes British luxury SUVs of the Range Rover variety while the German sports car passion was until recently supported by the sustainable yet feisty BMW i8 plug-in hybrid. Well, he can still have new Range Rover Art Car concepts, perhaps based on the all-new L460 variety. BMW i8s, on the other hand, not so many...
Earnestly, they have such a wide span of artistic expressions that even eight-year-olds got a taste of the car wrapping experience and that is just another extreme example of a myriad of interesting opportunities. Naturally, some clients became diehard fans over the years, and such is the case with Austin Mahone who received a little social media gift from MetroWrapz as a token of Art Car appreciation.
According to the description, Austin Mahone’s relationship with MetroWrapz for his signature collection of trendsetting concepts started no less than eight years ago, in 2014, back when the artist was just 17 years old. Since then, no less than nine design projects have been thrown into the world to garner appreciation and increase hype: four Land Rover Range Rovers and no less than five BMW i8s.
From there, it might be easy to draw a couple of conclusions. Austin Mahone might be one of those stars who believe (just like many other trendsetters) that “paint is dead” and the future belongs to vinyl wraps. Additionally, he really likes British luxury SUVs of the Range Rover variety while the German sports car passion was until recently supported by the sustainable yet feisty BMW i8 plug-in hybrid. Well, he can still have new Range Rover Art Car concepts, perhaps based on the all-new L460 variety. BMW i8s, on the other hand, not so many...