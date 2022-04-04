“Crypto” Dawn, Phantom and Cullinan Art Cars Roamed Miami Streets for NFT Week

Rolls-Royce itself is no stranger to crazy OEM wraps. Just take a look at the contrast between the 2024 Spectre and the icy cold-weather testing location if you need an example. But they still manage to look so traditionally obsolete...
Even though Rolls-Royce tries to go out of its way to keep up with the times - through bespoke ideas or adhering to the latest ultra-luxury crossover SUV principles - nothing beats the aftermarket realm when it comes to crazy ideas. And we do not mean “regular” ways to stand out in the affluent crowd...
The Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz are some of the most insanely renowned vinyl wrap artists out there and there is nothing they will not do for a swanky project. It does not matter if we are dealing with a simple color change, a subtle star-requested makeover, or a full transformation – they are always up for the task.
Naturally, they have a legendary string of Art Cars that bode well for the sprawling urban culture Miami is equally renowned for. The latest creations were imagined as matching, rolling pieces of promotional art for a recent event that made Florida a veritable technology powerhouse for a few days: Miami’s NFT Week. Well, it was more like three days (April 1-3, 2022), actually, but everyone loves to exaggerate crypto, right?
The only thing that may not be interpreted as an overstatement is that an artist commissioned not one, not two, but a trio of custom Rolls-Royce vehicles to highlight his entire collection. As such, Rob Secades’ NFTs probably got one of the biggest and most expensive exposures (quite literally) during the event by way of Dawn, Phantom, and Cullinan Art Cars!
Now that is a personalization statement that even NFT-oblivious folk will probably remember for a while. As such, there is just one more question to ask: which one is your personal NFT Art Car favorite?
