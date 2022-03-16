Anuel's Gift to Yailin Reveals Silky Satin Pearl White Is the New Bentayga Black

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, known professionally as Anuel AA, and fellow artist/girlfriend Yailin (la Mas Viral) are huge names across the Latin American music stage. No need to take our word for granted.
Just have a look at the recent People (en Espanol) digital cover and it should be enough hot, steaming evidence. With a side of automotive shenanigans, of course. That is why we are here discussing this Puerto Rican rap artist’s latest enterprises. Or why are we noticing that Yailin likes to mix and match white and crimson Bentley attire? But more about that in a second.
Not long ago, we checked out the incredible Rolls-Royce Cullinan RS Edition Basalt Black/Hermes build of Road Show International. It was all to ogle at the outstanding mix between orange and black that was present even on the grille or RR badges. Back then, I also assumed that Bentley’s Bentayga is now trailing behind the level of appeal of Rolls-Royce's ultra-luxury SUV among affluent customers and world-renowned stars.
However, I did not count on the Miami, Florida-based experts over at MetroWrapz to be the ones to try and change that perception so soon. Even though they are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there. Yet they also do commercial projects, so glorious VIP work is a bit inherent. Their latest case in point arrives in the form of an unsuspecting black Bentley Bentayga.
But we all know that murdered-out is too Rolls-Royce-like, so Anuel AA might have thought a chance of pace was in order. Or, who knows, his associated artist act/girlfriend Yailin is the kind of lady that does not favor pink... Though she may also know that blending white and red will result in precisely that shade! Anyway, for now, the Bentayga is safe from extremes.
And probably feels the Silky Satin Pearl White color change is the new black. Especially when mixed with crimson touches. Speaking of details, there is a little bit of behind-the-scenes making-off in the main post embedded below. Also, do look at the gallery with care, as Yailin’s gift-welcoming photoshoot is a bit of an NSFW treat.
