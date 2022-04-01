Pure Rolls Cullinan on Matching Forgiatos Shows “Crayola” Orange Is the New Black

There is a rather normal tendency – including among affluent stars – to hide the most obvious design flaws of Rolls-Royce's Cullinan behind America’s murdered-out attire. However, not all bespoke creations are the same, even the white ones.
For us, the British epitome of all-black shenanigans must be that widebody Novitec Rolls-Royce Cullinan riding lowered on matching-black solid Forgiato Designs forged wheels. Alas, achieving that arguably desirable all-black atmosphere means you will not be able to stand out too much in a traditional murdered-out crowd.
As such, we have recently started seeing slight variations of the dark theme like the orange-detailed one deployed by Curren$y or aftermarket RS Editions that mixed Basalt Black with Hermes, including on the grille and badges, not just inside. Then, of course, you also have the unusual creations, such as sparkling Ice Blue Cullinans that easily prove there is no limit to Rolls-Royce builds when the aftermarket realm intervenes.
The latter was a creation stemming from the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who now decided to double up the Cullinan hype with something that may be considered as evenly bleached as one can imagine. The baller Rolls seen in their showroom from a singular POV has been fully wrapped in Satin Pearl White and even got color-matched RDB LA aftermarket wheels.
But a monochromatic look may be just as niched as the murdered-out attire in the end. So, if that one is not everyone's cup of tea and you still want a white Cullinan maybe Scottsdale, Arizona-based Luxury Auto Collection has the perfect “orange is the new black” solution for us. It arrives in the form of a pure-looking Rolls that is still up for grabs (unlike the contrasting black example also shown in the video embedded below), complete with lots of subtle “Crayola” orange details on the outside and a full-shade treatment inside.
Sure, maybe we are mistaken, and that is a Pantone or Hermes orange – though it does not look as vivid reddish-orange as the other two, right?
